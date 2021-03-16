Fortnite Season 6 leaves fans awestruck, community rejoices the return of Pump Shotgun and more

Fortnite Season 6 has been met with great support and a lot of love from the community.

my favorite capture of the fortnite season 6 live event pic.twitter.com/KFwCaZboMa — Elaeriic (@elaeriic) March 16, 2021

Just experience the start of season live event. I am purely gob smacked. It was beautiful. @FortniteGame you lot know how to do these live events perfectly. And it is great. — WeaselPlays (@KLocally) March 16, 2021

I just played the zero crisis story on #fortnite, why is I’m the story so good! — timtimlego (@timtimlego) March 16, 2021

The Live Event itself and the trailer made it apparent that the collaborations were secondary to the story. Many thought that the Fortnite storyline was being overtaken by these collaborations, but after seeing this event it has become clear that they are just additions to the story.

You know cod will NEVER put out a live event out like fortnite does. And I hate fort. — Mitchell St. Helen (@MitchellStHelen) March 16, 2021

That Fortnite event was awesome, you can experience it when you log in on Season 6. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) March 16, 2021

Fans loved that Fortnite brought back The Seven and made them the focal point. In a big event that rivaled The End, playing next to Agent Jones and The Foundation was well received. This event felt like a return to Fortnite's roots.

Fortnite Season 6 vaults many more weapons than it unvaults just to keep things in line with the wilderness theme of the season

Fortnite Season 6 brings back the pump shotgun and vaults almost every other two-handed weapon. It looks like Epic Games is forcing players to only use hunting weapons in order to fully immerse themselves in this wilderness theme.

ikr why remove the pistol and charge? — Suppressed R870 🤫 (@FortniteR870) March 16, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 is freaking good! How are you guys liking it?



Likes: Primal weapons, wolves/chickens/hogs, map changes, battle pass, new inventory, crafting system, story line/event



Dislikes: Makeshift weapons. That’s all I have to say lol — MrADubs (@MrADubs) March 16, 2021

Although players are happy to see the pump shotgun return, it’s clear that they are very unhappy about losing weapons like the AR, snipers, and pistols.

New Fortnite season is kind of sick and honestly bringing back the pump was the best thing ever. — Slaxyz. (@ItsSlaxyz) March 16, 2021

At this point, it feels as though players are losing a lot of weapons in an effort to get into a theme. Fortnite should justify this in time, but for now, fans are not happy about this change.

Fortnite Season 6 adds Lara croft and the Teen Titans

Fans of Fortnite were also greeted by two big collaborations. Lara Croft, who was rumored to appear in Season 5, is now available for fans to use in her many iterations. This appeased both fans of the old Lara and new Lara because they can select which skin she has.

Lara Croft is technically a Square-Enix character which means that @maximilian_'s nightmare scenario of Cloud getting added to Fortnite is even more possible now https://t.co/qCmgakbqcS — Brandon Acosta (@KinglyRed) March 16, 2021

The DC collaboration on Teen Titans, in general, was considered a big success by the community. There was apprehension among many fans about the idea of continuing a story that is not Fortnite’s original one.

I'm getting ready to exercise to workout and then probably play little fortnite because Raven from Teen Titans is in season 6 of Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Pyu3tQAy1X — Ruben Rada (@RudogX) March 16, 2021

While incredibly fun, The Marvel Season was widely considered a collaboration that was about money and advertisements. However, Epic Games has created Fortnite Season 6 with this feedback in mind.

Yooooo what other Titans are y’all gonna add in 👀 pic.twitter.com/jOALmknOhx — chunx 🦁 #IStandWithRayFisher (@username_chunx) March 16, 2021

Many fans love the addition of the Teen Titans and Batman because it is only one part of the Zero Point storyline, not the whole storyline. Most players seem to agree that Epic Games has listened to their fanbase and is doing well to please both old and new players.

