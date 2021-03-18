Russo Brothers from Avengers: Endgame directed the cinematic for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Breaking news regarding the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Zero Point Crisis Cinematic has caused an uproar on Twitter.

The Russo Brothers, largely known for directing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, have been identified as the directors of the Cinematic.

Fun fact: The Russo brothers (The directors of Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame) apparently directed the cinematic that played before the Season 6 event started!



Russo Brothers identified as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Zero Point Crisis Cinematic

As players tuned in across the world to view the Cinematic on Tuesday, March 16th, they were unaware that the Russo Brothers were involved.

Fortnite Season 6 players have commented on how this Season feels different just within the Cinematic alone. This could be due to the Russo Brother's hidden involvement.

Players who watched the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Zero Point Crisis Cinematic specifically picked up on elements such as the new energy surrounding the fight scene.

As Agent Jonesy drops into a battle zone to retrieve the device, new characters are dramatically introduced, as familiar characters are targeted. Attention is drawn to Peely only for a moment, before he was obliterated, covering Jonesy in goop.

The tactic of eliminating loved characters feels too familiar to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 players who happen to be Marvel fans as well.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 loopers also happened to notice the hyper-realistic scene displayed in a quick flash. With mysterious figures appearing as quickly as they disappear, fans speculate if a Fortnite live-action film or show series is in the works.

Well equipped to handle a storyline centered around respectfully leaving the past behind and bringing the future to life, the Russo Brothers are a natural fit for what may be to come in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

As seen through the Russo Brother's presence in the Marvel cinematic universe, these directors are capable of bridging storylines so that old characters may shine through, while giving new characters an epic introduction.

As the brilliant Russo Brothers are announced to be the directors behind the Fortnite Season 6 Cinematic, the film-like depiction of the Fortnite locale seems to root speculation into more of a reality itself.