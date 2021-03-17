Fortnite Season 6 could reveal final members of The Seven

The recent release of Season 6 has taken the storyline to the next level. In addition to new skins and the reveal of new Mythic weapons, Epic Games has unveiled one more member of The Seven to the Fortnite universe.

For those who have played Fortnite regularly, The Seven are well established as a group that the Imagined Order wants to keep its distance from. For players who may be new to the game or have forgotten some details, the history of The Seven follows below.

The history of The Seven and the newest members in Fortnite Season 6

Honestly I'm more hyped for the seven Finally they will return and the foundation guy looks super cool im super hype fortnite and Donald have done us real well ladies and gentlemen thank u very much — Luicd (@XDufpi) March 16, 2021

The Seven were originally discovered with the appearance of The Visitor in Chapter 1 Season 4. Much like The Foundation in Fortnite Season 6, The Visitor arrived via a meteor.

The Visitor's goal was to use a rocket to create the legendary rifts, or tears in time and space. After creating a rift over Moisty Mire and Greasy Grove, a final rift appeared over Loot Lake. The rocket disappeared in this rift, and The Visitor with it.

It was not until Season X that The Visitor possibly returned. Fan theories regarding The Seven typically begin here as there is speculation that its individual members are actually the same person from multiple timelines and dimensions.

Due to this theory, The Scientist's arrival is also marked as the return of The Visitor. The Scientist's role within Chapter 1 Season X was to create Rift Beacons that transformed the locations they were placed on into new ones.

Speculation for the meaning in The Scientist's name is based on the fact that he spent time dismembering B.R.U.T.E. suits to reconstruct his own armor and his creation of the Rift Beacons.

The Masked Guy of the Day is...

The Scientist from Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/DetqGVAVIv — Daily Masked Guys (@DailyMaskedMan) February 18, 2021

Joining The Scientist in Season X was the first official female member of The Seven, The Paradigm, who was either attempting to control or destroy the Zero Point.

The aspect of The Paradigm's appearance that stood out to most players was the possibility that she had been seen before, or even released the Zero Point on purpose.

The Paradigm's featured time in-game was short, receiving the least amount of story so far. Her shining moment was mainly as a skin in the item shop during Season X. It is possible that she will return in Fortnite Season 6, especially with the mention of The Sisters as alleged members of The Seven.

Character and name reveals of The Seven in Fortnite Season 6

Of course, Fortnite Season 6 brings with it the newest face reveal of a member of The Seven with name drops possibly identifying the others.

Here is our first look at the leader of the seven The foundation! Here is the foundation skin! #FortniteSeason6 #fortnite pic.twitter.com/SXV1yiAIkY — Gopex - Your Fortnite News 🚀 (@ItzGopex) March 16, 2021

The Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis Cinematic revealed The Foundation and Agent Jones' rebellion against the Imagined Order. The Foundation immediately attacks Agent Jones, presenting himself as a forceful leader on a mission.

To appeal to The Foundation so that he might help stabilize the Zero Point, Jonesy offers to get him to Geno, The Sisters, and possibly others.

The Foundation is reluctant to help Jonoes, until Geno is on the table (Image via Epic Games)

In keeping with the theory that The Seven are the same individual across multiple timelines, interest in what he might want from Geno is spiking.

Fans are also curious as to what Geno might be within Fortnite Season 6. Whether it be another individual or a new island location, much like Apollo or Athena, the significance of Geno is enough to catch The Foundation's attention.

The same is said about The Sisters, as The Foundation asks for them explicitly by name within the Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis Cinematic.

Jonesy is going to The Seven (Image via Epic Games)

After ensuring that Jonesy will give him what he is after, The Foundation attempts to help stabilize the Zero Point.

Footage from the Fortnite Season 6 Zero Crisis Finale shows The Foundation heading into the Zero Point. During The Foundations interaction with the Zero Point, reality waves are released, turning Jonesy into a butterfly.

Jonesy is turned back into his human form at the end of the Fortnite Season 6 Zero Crisis Finale as The Foundation urges him to seal off the Zero Point. As Jonesy does so, The Foundation is contained in the large Spire in the middle of the map.

Whether more members of The Seven are to be revealed this season or this has already happened, and the community may not know, is uncertain.

However, one thing is for sure: Jonesy started Fortnite Season 6, looking to meet and attract the attention of The Seven, and he will.