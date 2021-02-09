Fortnite creative director hints towards the return of "The Seven" in a cryptic tweet

Donald Mustard, creative director at Epic Games, has a subtle way of notifying Fortnite gamers about recent Twitter changes. He usually uses cryptic messages to deliver news.

7 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) February 8, 2021

One of Mustard's latest tweets has arrested the Fortnite community's attention because it refers to one of the most iconic groups in Fortnite. Naturally, the Fortnite community started making random assumptions about this Tweet.

The tweet was the number "7" and left the Fortnite community in a frenzy. Fans and gamers flocked to comment on the post with their own theories about the Seven coming to Fortnite this season.

Donald Mustard's ominous "7" tweet hints at the imminent arrival of the Seven in Fortnite

Donald Mustard recently attended the Super Bowl 2021, and the tweet might likely be about that. Tom Brady rewrote history after he won his 7th Super Bowl ring.

ayo just so you know he’s referring to Bradys 7th super bowl du — Jackson Stricker (@jcs_1215) February 8, 2021

You can't be doing this to me during the Superbowl Donald. — I Talk Royale Dragon (@ThisIsITalk) February 8, 2021

The tweet from Epic's creative director might be in honor of Tom Brady, but it has not stopped the Fortnite community from speculating about the Seven's arrival.

Probably one or more visitors skins soon according to this season’s trailer when agent jonesy’s boss told him “ do not draw the attention of the seven “ if not then it’s about tom brady — Stay_Optimistic2 (@Optimistic2Stay) February 8, 2021

Most Twitter users pointed out that the Seven might come to Fortnite based on the trailer before Season 5.

Everyone explaining how this is a teaser: pic.twitter.com/L1faXJKbAY — Jack is Vibing '-' (@VibingJack0_0) February 8, 2021

It’s all connected, with mustard having 7 letters in his last name and it being the 7th day of February pic.twitter.com/xRFuHHgoat — Defaulting 🐡 (@Defaulting12) February 8, 2021

The current narrative design for Fortnite involves multiple hunters from popular culture. From Snake Eyes to Darryl Dixon, Epic has featured a range of cultural icons in Season 5.

Considering that the trailer for Season 5 featured an ominous warning about the Seven, some fans are claiming that this tweet is a welcome to another group member.

The seven are the enimies of the imagined order that’s why in the trailer somebody said don’t attract the seven or something . the seven came from chapter 1 and they are still in the story Midas came from season 2 chapter 2 but no body talks about him maybe his one of the seven — fortnitedue (@fortnitedue) February 8, 2021

The Seven is a group focused on destabilizing the Imagined Order and the simulation loop inside Fortnite. Currently, Agent Jonesy is in control of a device that allows him to travel through the multiverse and back to the original realm.

Michiru

1234567

7 letters



i don't need to say anymore pic.twitter.com/CFlwNIvKTD — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) February 8, 2021

The most obvious narrative progression from here would rotate around this multiverse device. According to some Fortnite narrative experts, Agent Jonesy will lose the device, and the fourth member of the Seven will be introduced at the end of Season 5.

Donald can’t tweet a single number without people theorizing of new fortnite collabs — DatDusty 🦌🍄 (@DatDustyy) February 8, 2021

The 7 might be Midas Skye Brutus tntina meoscles jules and ocean — hsrry (@hsrry17) February 8, 2021

The Seven will likely visit Fortnite Island in Chapter 2 Season 5 for various reasons.

THE NEXT MEMBERS OF THE SEVEN CONFIRMED 😱😱😱😱😱 — No one but february 💜 (@TotallyNotN30N) February 8, 2021

Firstly, the Zero Point has been exposed, which is an opportune moment for the Seven to strike. Their mission to take over the simulation might be successful since the Zero Point allows players to travel from different dimensions.

Donald Mustard is hinting about the seven. High chance of there appearance this season https://t.co/wf630gdsur — VitthalG | Fortnite Leaks⚡ (@VitthalG17) February 8, 2021

The device that Agent Jonesy carries seems to be a gateway for multiple dimensions. This is another tool the Seven must want in their arsenal.

this is a hint from donald mustard we will meet again the seven??!#Fortnite #thesevenfortnite pic.twitter.com/BZ4EhKMrHD — FortniteLeaks (@Fortnit39899468) February 9, 2021

the seven are the only known in game characters to alter anything and remember what they did because they were able to escape the loop. Agent Jones works for an in game HQ, is able to jump in and out of the Loop at will, and has been a main hand in all of Fortnite. 2/2 — FlamedEzra (@FlamedEzra) February 9, 2021

The current Fortnite map might change once again during the end season event. Since Fortnite lore is heavily affected by map changes, it is plausible to expect new POIs to arrive in Season 6.

There is ultimately still no conclusive evidence about these theories.