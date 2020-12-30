Fortnite's Agent Jonesy makes an appearence on an animated Netflix show

Fortnite fans are left surprised as Agent Jonesy made a brief cameo in the popular animated Netflix series Carmen Sandiego.
Agent Jonesy is undoubtedly the most iconic character from Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic Games has seemingly had major plans to lead with a Jonesy-related narrative since the beginning of Chapter 2. His influence has become crucial to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
However, fans are stunned to see this popular icon in a Netflix TV series about spies. Several fans started coming up with theories about Epic Games teasing an animated series featuring Fortnite characters.
Agent Jonesy from Fortnite features in a Netflix animated series
Popular Fortnite YouTuber SinX6 uploaded a clip from Carmen Sandiego Season 2: Episode 9 "The African Ice Caper." Agent Jonesy was featured in it as an intelligence department employee working at a desk job. This ominous appearance, followed by certain dialogues, is making Fortnite fans wish for an animated series.
Agent Jonesy says, "I understand you wished to be informed of any unusual activity in Botswana."
It was clear that he was speaking to an officer from the British Secret Service. This makes it remarkably similar to the organization that runs the Fortnite simulation.
Agent Jonesy exclaimed: "Well, I just moments ago received word of an impending police action against an illegal diamond mining operation." However, it is not determinable whether this brief appearance is at all related to the Fortnite storyline.
The Fortnite simulation took a significant hit when Galactus arrived with his forces. In order to save reality, Tony Stark made arrangements, by including Battle Buses from different realities. This cascade was followed by the Zero Point becoming unstable in Fortnite.
This is where Agent Jonesy was sent in to recruit hunters and stop people from escaping the Fortnite Island. Ever since then, Agent Jonesy has been recruiting hunters from the multiverse on the Island. This includes Kratos, Master Chief, the Mandalorian, and two characters from the Walking Dead.
Following this coincidence, several fans and data miners started reacting on Twitter with possible theories. GreasyFNleaks posted the clip where fans reacted about the timeline issue.
The Carmen Sandiego Netflix show might not coincide with the same universe as Fortnite. However, Agent Jonesy can appear in any reality because of his secret device.
Nevertheless, fans were not convinced with this brief appearance. While several suggested that Epic Games might push for an animated series, others saw this merely as a coincidence.