Fortnite's Agent Jonesy makes an appearence on an animated Netflix show

Fortnite fans are left surprised as Agent Jonesy made a brief cameo in the popular animated Netflix series Carmen Sandiego.

Agent Jonesy is undoubtedly the most iconic character from Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic Games has seemingly had major plans to lead with a Jonesy-related narrative since the beginning of Chapter 2. His influence has become crucial to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

However, fans are stunned to see this popular icon in a Netflix TV series about spies. Several fans started coming up with theories about Epic Games teasing an animated series featuring Fortnite characters.

Agent Jonesy from Fortnite features in a Netflix animated series

Popular Fortnite YouTuber SinX6 uploaded a clip from Carmen Sandiego Season 2: Episode 9 "The African Ice Caper." Agent Jonesy was featured in it as an intelligence department employee working at a desk job. This ominous appearance, followed by certain dialogues, is making Fortnite fans wish for an animated series.

#FortniteSeason5’s AGENT JONESY appears in the Netflix TV show “CARMEN SANDIEGO!” Could this mean a character from the show is coming to #Fortnite? Will John Jones appear in other TV shows or movies? pic.twitter.com/1s7CGysm8B — Fortnite Facts: Fortnite Leaks, News, and Concepts (@factsfortnite_) December 30, 2020

Agent Jonesy says, "I understand you wished to be informed of any unusual activity in Botswana."

It was clear that he was speaking to an officer from the British Secret Service. This makes it remarkably similar to the organization that runs the Fortnite simulation.

Is this storyline related or just a Cameo? @FortniteGame

Agent Jonesy appears in a Netflix series called Carmen Sandiego, season 2 episode 9.

VIA: @GreasyFNleaks pic.twitter.com/PbwwqvBpmp — Jack is Vibing ◉‿◉ (@VibingJack0_0) December 29, 2020

Agent Jonesy exclaimed: "Well, I just moments ago received word of an impending police action against an illegal diamond mining operation." However, it is not determinable whether this brief appearance is at all related to the Fortnite storyline.

This could oddly be a coincidence but Agent John Jones (Jonesy) 'appears in a NETFLIX series called Carmen Sandiego!'



(Via: @GreasyFNleaks). pic.twitter.com/MiNsREwNdP — Gavin King (@GavinK1ng) December 29, 2020

The Fortnite simulation took a significant hit when Galactus arrived with his forces. In order to save reality, Tony Stark made arrangements, by including Battle Buses from different realities. This cascade was followed by the Zero Point becoming unstable in Fortnite.

While i don't play Fortnite, it's really awesome to see the 90's X-Men Animated series costumes for the x team, again.



Even though Logan's costume looks a bit more updated than his 90's x men animated tv series version.



RT: https://t.co/RmGdTkaycM — Eli (@elknight20) December 22, 2020

This is where Agent Jonesy was sent in to recruit hunters and stop people from escaping the Fortnite Island. Ever since then, Agent Jonesy has been recruiting hunters from the multiverse on the Island. This includes Kratos, Master Chief, the Mandalorian, and two characters from the Walking Dead.

@DonaldMustard Honestly, where is the Fortnite animated series? Even if there is barely any talking, it would be a ton of fun getting to see the characters interact with each other on the island(s) like this and tell the story of the BR world https://t.co/a2gttEc2vc — Dustin (@uglieravacodo) December 22, 2020

#Fortnite #FortniteSeason5 #FortniteZeroPoint



A Netflix series called Carmen SanDiego has a character called Jonsey on E9 S2. This could be a reference to Agent Jonesy with a possible cross over or a coincidence



Via/@GreasyFNleaks pic.twitter.com/iCjcqWpxWb — RS7 Fortnite and News ❤️ (@RS7_FN) December 30, 2020

Following this coincidence, several fans and data miners started reacting on Twitter with possible theories. GreasyFNleaks posted the clip where fans reacted about the timeline issue.

Agent Jonesy appears in a NETFLIX series called Carmen Sandiego! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/vFY1bpngAk — Greasy - Fortnite Leaks🎆🎇 (@GreasyFNleaks) December 28, 2020

The Carmen Sandiego Netflix show might not coincide with the same universe as Fortnite. However, Agent Jonesy can appear in any reality because of his secret device.

Fortnite needs an animated series on someone's YouTube channel who agrees — Themeta2u (@Themeta2u1) December 15, 2020

Nevertheless, fans were not convinced with this brief appearance. While several suggested that Epic Games might push for an animated series, others saw this merely as a coincidence.