Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 leaks: Weapon mods, POI changes, new exotic weapons, and more

Reports suggest that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will soon be getting new "Weapon Mod Slots," POI changes, and exotic weapons.

Epic Games has introduced a bunch of new elements during Operation Snowdown in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. This includes a bunch of new weapons with a new exotic rarity.

@FortniteGame If the Imagined Order gets more involved in map changes, why not use some of the creative maps. The Tropical Island/Rivers Edge Island would do wonders. Also, the military creative parts would be amazing. pic.twitter.com/3b7ajWlQSB — Eric (@Xrxctwt) December 29, 2020

According to several leaks from popular data miners, Epic Games is about to add a new weapon mechanic in Fortnite. Along with this, some POIs will be seeing a major design change soon. Also, three new exotic weapons will be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Rumors suggest Epic Games will add three new exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Recent leaks suggest that Epic Games is about to reshape the weapon mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. HYPEX reported a new weapon dynamic might be introduced in Fortnite as "Weapon Mod Slots."

Apparently, Epic Games are testing something called "Weapon Mod Slots". Who else is going to mod their weapons like this? 😂👇 #fortnite pic.twitter.com/7lkDaBE8o9 — GNA - Fortnite Leaks & News (@gnanewsco) December 29, 2020

This might work like gunsmith in COD titles and might change the weapon class and attachments for specific weapons. This new "Weapon Mod Slots" will include the following attachments: Muzzle, Barrel, Stock, Optic, Grip, and Scopes.

A new weapons mechanic could be coming to #Fortnite named ''Weapon Mod Slots'' that will feature Modifications/Attachments.



This information was leaked by @/HYPEX!



(Images are a concept) pic.twitter.com/j7QDRvXtD6 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) December 27, 2020

Players will be able to customize their favorite weapon and equip it as their loadout in Fortnite. A leaked image of the beta version shows that players can equip Tactical Lasers, Thermal Scopes, and Ranger Foregrip with weapons in Fortnite.

Epic started testing a new thing called "Weapon Mod Slots" lately and it seems like it gives the weapon abilities/attachements.



[Via @HYPEX]. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/70WdIfLBi5 — Greasy - Fortnite Leaks🎆🎇 (@GreasyFNleaks) December 27, 2020

These attachments for weapons will have a rarity class of their own, ranging from Uncommon to Epic. They can also be upgraded to a certain level by Fortnite players.

Epic Games is still testing this new weapon mechanic, and it might be a while before they add it to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

A new variant was added for the Coliseum in 15.10, but I don't think it's being used in-game yet. pic.twitter.com/QBnMR97WIy — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 28, 2020

Epic Games is looking to bring about some map changes in the game. Popular data miner Mang0e reported that the Colossal Coliseum would get a new look after images of a design variant surfaced on Twitter.

This new variant will feature Viking ships as Mang0e suggested that the Coliseum might get flooded in the future. This will be a brilliant recreation of historical events if Epic Games adds ships inside the Colossal Coliseum.

I got one of those feedback things about Colossal Colosseum, and I feel like it doesn't seem right on the map, but I feel it'd fit in more nicely as a boss location. Same but not to the exact degree with Stealthy Stronghold, I feel like it'd be better as a boss location. — Battery Low (@JJ62829527) December 23, 2020

Stealthy Stronghold is another location in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 that might get some changes. For instance, reports suggest that the Predator will be coming to Fortnite soon, and Stealthy Stronghold will be its ideal spot.

Epic Games also teased the idea of werewolves in Fortnite when they first revealed Kratos. So, it is logical to expect some major map changes with respect to new NPCs being included in the game.

Lastly we have a crashed helicopter in Stealthy Stronghold... quite similar to the one in Predator. pic.twitter.com/vvaMNnRnMb — BeABoss (@BeABossM8) December 4, 2020

Epic Games has introduced the concept of NPCs in Fortnite along with the gold bars currency. So, Fortnite gamers can purchase these exotic weapons from these NPCs using gold bars.

Recently, HYPEX leaked that three new exotic weapons will be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Run Gun SMG - allows players to run and walk faster.

- allows players to run and walk faster. Freeze AR - induces a chiller trap effect on opponents.

- induces a chiller trap effect on opponents. Slurp Bazooka - perhaps scrapped, but it works as a healing weapon.

The Dragon's Breath Sniper, Storm Scout Sniper Rifle, The Big Chill, The Dragon's Breath Shotgun are some of the exotic weapon options that players can choose from. Fortnite players can either purchase these weapons from NPCs or eliminate an opponent wielding one.

The inclusion of three new weapons is definitely going to change the weapon meta in Fortnite. Until now, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has been dominated by Sniper Rifles.

Upcoming Exotic Weapons:



- Run Gun SMG: increases your running/walking speed (i had a footage with @ximton but i deleted it and i'm too lazy to record it again)

- Freeze AR: gives chiller trap effect to other players

- Slurp Bazooka: maybe scrapped — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 29, 2020

HYPEX did not mention when these weapons will be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Considering these weapons will be added as an exotic variant, it is plausible to expect new NPCs coming to the game with new POIs.

Here's the Run Gun exotic SMG from the previous tweet, recoded 2 clips with @ximton for y'all.. It makes you walk/run faster and its still unfinished pic.twitter.com/inINji0g8x — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 29, 2020

Epic Games has given fans and players a brilliant festive update to keep them immersed with Operation Snowdown challenges in Fortnite. They have also added new pieces of equipment and weapons for players to use in Chapter 2 - Season 5.

So, it is safe to say that players will have the option to choose from a range of exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.