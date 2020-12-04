Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Dragon's Breath Shotgun stats & location

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 saw a shift in the meta as Epic Games decided to vault certain weapons and add a brand new Shotgun.

They unvaulted the Charge Shotgun - one of the most controversial weapons in Fortnite history. They also added The Dragon's Breath Shotgun. This was teased back in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3. Ever since then, players and fans have been waiting to try out this weapon.

The Shotgun category has very few proper choices for Fortnite players. The Pump Shotgun, Tactical Shotgun, Double-Barrel Shotgun, Charge Shotgun, Combat Shotgun are a few of these choices.

That leaves players with scarce options to choose from in the Shotgun category. However, the inclusion of the Dragon's Breath Shotgun comes as a ray of hope. Players who used the weapon have reported positively about its potential.

Epic Games add the much-awaited Dragon's Breath Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

The legendary variant of the Dragon's Breath Shotgun has pretty impressive statistics. With a magazine size of 4 Shotgun shells, it deals 70-140 damage with body shots and up to 175 with headshots.

The DPS of the Dragon's Breath Shotgun is 140. It fires with area damage, which means the opponents incur full shield depletion if fired correctly.

Popular YouTuber Slaydra tested the efficiency of the Dragon's Breath Shotgun in a recent Fortnite video. He mentioned that one of its drawbacks is that players cannot shoot the weapon without full ammo.

The Dragon's Breath Shotgun is so powerful that it effectively sets opponents on fire. In his video, Slaydra explains this is because of so many rounds being fired at once.

The damage and DPS of the Dragon's Breath Shotgun are impressive enough to force players out of their builds. This can be handy in Fortnite as players box fight quite often.

The only real drawback of this weapon, as mentioned in the video above, is its reload time. It takes 4.1 seconds to fully reload. After shooting all four slugs, players have to box up or find cover, as 4.1 seconds is time enough for opponents to push inside builds.

Perhaps this is the best alternative to using the Combat Shotgun.

However, only the legendary rarity of the Dragon's Breath Shotgun has been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. This makes it quite challenging for players to get their hands on.

There is no specific location to pick up the Dragon's Breath Shotgun. It spawns arbitrarily all over the map, but it is perhaps best to collect one from a Supply Crate.

Currently, the mythic Amban Sniper Rifle (found at Razer Crest) and the legendary Dragon's Breath Shotgun are two of the top tier weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

