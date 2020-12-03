Top 5 spots to land in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Zero Point

Epic Games has finally changed the map in Fortnite for Chapter 2 - Season 5 after the Avengers defeated Galactus.

Each new season, the developer brings in a few new POIs (points of interest) to keep things fresh. One of the most popular locations, Tilted Towers, was predicted to make a comeback.

Introducing Fortnite Bars and Bounties!



Fortnite Bars are a new in-game currency earned through activities completed in matches such as collecting Bounties. Finish a Bounty and earn more bars.



However, Epic decided to add Tilted Towers with a different name and a few design modifications. This new POI is known as Salty Towers, reflecting that this is not the same timeline in Fortnite.

The publisher has done the same with Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 via some new interactive changes. Players will now get to converse with NPCs and have bounty targets and missions.

Five best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Galactus changed everything in-game during the Devourer Of Worlds event. It was a timely strategy by Iron Man that saved the Fortnite reality from extinction. However, it left the Zero Point exposed and vulnerable, right at the center of the Fortnite Map.

With all these changes, there are also bound to be some new spots that would be better for players to drop off at and begin their survival quest.

#1 - Salty Towers

The area surrounding Zero Point is full of crystallized sand. Consuming these crystals allows players to teleport and move large distances. Thus, the name Salty Towers fits the description appropriately.

If players are looking for a hot-drop with quick eliminations, then this site is the place to be. The actual design of the main building from Tilted Towers is still the same. Thus, players can engage in fights while also being in cover.

#2 - Hunters Haven

Epic has the habit of including POIs that refer directly to in-game characters. This time, in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, the theme is to hunt. Thus, the Hunters Haven location is a new POI in-game.

Lexa, the Fortnite Anime girl, can be found inside Hunters Haven. Players can directly interact with her and complete Bounty missions to get gold bars. They can also purchase the Storm Scout Rifle from Lexa for 1255 gold bars.

#3 - Colossal Colosseum

Representing ancient Rome's remnants, the Colossal Colosseum is a gladiators' pit. It is home to the galaxy's most fierce Gladiator, Menace. Agent Jonesy brought him to the party to hunt players in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

While interacting with Menace helps players with Bounty missions and challenges, the POI is itself magnificent. The grand design encourages long-ranged sniper fights across each end. Players have also reported that the area will soon become a high-loot zone in Fortnite Season 5.

#4 - Sweaty Sands

Professional players have reported that Sweaty Sands has been a consistent high-loot area in Fortnite. Thus, jumping down to this location will give them enough chest spawns and let them go fishing simultaneously.

Several gamers have shifted to the flopper dynamic after the rework back in Chapter 2 - Season 3. However, the Midas Flopper might not be seen in Season 5. Nevertheless, Sweaty Sands remains a stronghold for players who like to have lots of loot before getting into fights.

#5 - Pleasant Park

This site is back to its normal condition after being transformed into Doom's Domain during Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4. Pleasant Park has always been a highly-contested area and remains the same in Season 5.

Players like to drop in early and get enough building material, shields, and weapons to go in for quick kills. Naturally, this is an area for a veteran Fortnite player.

Thus, casual players might want to use a different strategy while landing at Pleasant Park this season.

• The Mandalorian has arrived in his crashed ship!

Located near South East of the Zero Point, the Bounty Hunter himself can be found here too with his mythic items.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/IWotpl7yeg — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) December 2, 2020

A few other sites to keep in mind

Keeping in mind that new POIs take precedence, some of the honorable mentions for drop spots come with their own NPCs. The Razer Crest landmark is where players will find the Mandalorian and the first set of mythic weapons in Season 5.

#Fortnite FortniteGame "This town ain't big enough for more than one cowboy. Prepare for a frosty welcome.



Check out the Deadfire Outfit with a new Style now! pic.twitter.com/n4Wc6kh5JG" — DualMedia Expert web & mobile (@Dual_Media) November 19, 2020

Similarly, players can visit Deadfire, south of Colossal Colosseum at the landmark named Sheriff's Office. Mancake can be found at Butter Barn in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Players can complete Bounty challenges and hire these NPCs in Fortnite.

With all the new POI inclusions, Epic will undoubtedly add a few more in the game. It is also likely that more NPCs will be added to join in on the hunt with Agent Jonesy. Rest assured, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is off to a cracking start.

Note: These sites are the writer's opinions, and what may seem the best location for one may not be to another.