Top 5 vaulted Fortnite weapons that should return in Chapter 2 - Season 5

Epic Games vaulted several weapons at the beginning of Chapter 2 - Season 5 in Fortnite Battle Royale, but gamers want some of these weapons to be unvaulted.

The new "Exotic" weapons were introduced in the game, and several popular weapons were removed from Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The Fortnite community did not take this too kindly, as some of these new weapons were not up to the mark.

Simultaneously, Epic Games changed the loot pool in Battle Royale, adding weapons like the Charge Shotgun, Tactical Shotgun, Heavy AR and several others. However, the reaction to these changes wasn't a very positive one.

Top five weapons Epic should unvault in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

After the latest update, players got to use some of the new weapons, like the Dragon's Breath Sniper, and The Big Chill. Regardless, there are a few weapons that gamers would like to have in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

New Hunting / Infantry Rifle is kinda god ngl, might start uploading Fortnite again... Also why are Twitter videos so laggy??? pic.twitter.com/o3F43PRp6r — Yee (@Yee42349882) December 15, 2020

Epic gas unvaulted several weapons in the previous editions of Winterfest. Players have been requesting on social media to bring back weapons like the Infantry Rifle, Heavy Sniper Rifle and the popular Pump Shotgun.

Most of these weapons were vaulted earlier this season, and might do really well to add a variation to the Season 5 meta.

#1 - Pump Shotgun (Epic/Legendary) - To start off with perhaps the best Shotgun in Fortnite, the Pump Shotgun is an absolute fan favorite. Epic Games added it to the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 but went on to vault the weapon in Season 5.

This created a lot of problems for gamers, as most players are used to the pump-mechanic when it comes to Shotguns. On the contrary, the Charge Shotgun was added, which was not at all appreciated by content creators and regular players.

Charge is useless I would vault it and unvault the pump so for who don’t know how to use the Tac (me lol) — Crazy Studios (@CrazyDoesArts) December 22, 2020

#2 - Tactical SMG (Epic/Legendary) - Just like the Pump Shotgun, the Tactical SMG was vaulted at the beginning of Season 5. Fortnite players loved the Tac SMG as it offered players ample range with decent fire-rate.

Scar#FortniteSeason5 #FortniteZeroPoint #Fortnite — kit_Fortnite_BRLeaks (@kitFortnite2) December 3, 2020

Epic nerfed the weapon in Season 4 by reducing its fire rate from 13 to 9 and decreasing the magazine size to 25 bullets only.

The SMG is being removed from #Fortnite Battle Royale next week. Tactical SMGs and Silenced SMGs will still drop. pic.twitter.com/Bw035LTeZM — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) February 9, 2018

Despite being an SMG, the Tactical SMG is remarkably similar to a full-auto pistol. This made it one of the most preferred weapons during early fights, where players would have to shoot precisely in close-range box fights.

#3 - Combat Shotgun (Rare/Epic/Legendary) - The Combat SMG is one of the few Shotguns which can make a difference to the weapons meta. Due to its semi-auto shooting rate and 1.75x headshot multiplier damage count, the weapon would've been great in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Epic needs to nerf the tacs they are op like the combat shotgun was first introduced. Please nerf.#Fortnite #EpicGames #Fortniteleaks #FortniteCompetitive — GamingAdict (@MattGarcia01) December 19, 2020

#4 - Light Machine Gun (Rare/Epic) - The Light Machine Gun was unvaulted after 1 year and 11 months during Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4. However, Epic quickly vaulted it in the beginning of Season 5 and players have been upset about this change.

Unpopular Fortnite Opinions

1 The New map is better than the old one

2 People are held back by nostalgia for old fortnite

3 Season 8-10 was the peak of fortnite

4 The lmg is the best weapon in fortnite ever

5 skull trooper is the worst holloween skin

6 The pump is awful — ¥££HÃ₩!!💜💙 (@YeeHawisbae) September 28, 2020

The LMG in Fortnite is known for its potential in mid-to-long range combat. Even after the nerf in Season 3, the LMG had the best first-bullet accuracy.

#5 - Heavy Sniper Rifle - Season 5 has introduced several new Sniper Rifles in Fortnite. The Heavy Sniper Rifle was vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3 because it was overpowered.

How the Heavy Sniper Rifle Works! #Fortnite



(Via u/Keithhandson) pic.twitter.com/mVwub7GjQ1 — Mikey - Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 29, 2019

Regardless, considering that the sniper-meta is currently dominating Fortnite, it might be intersting if Epic unvaults the Heavy Sniper Rifle.

The Amban Sniper Rifle, Exotic Storm Scout Sniper Rifle and Exotic Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle are all currently present in the loot pool. The Legendary Heavy Sniper though, with its 51.81 DPS, might add some variation