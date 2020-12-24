SypherPK explains why Fortnite will change forever in 2021

Epic Games has finally decided to give their Fortnite community programmers and gamers some creative control ahead of 2021.

In a brief live stream, Epic Games developers got together to discuss the future of Fortnite. Reports suggest that Epic will now allow creative players to work on the Unreal Engine.

Tune into the Inside Unreal: Year in Review stream at 2PM ET today for a glimpse at some new #FortniteCreative tools we are working on for next year 🎁



Catch the stream:

→ In-game on the Big Screen in Party Royale

→ On Twitch: https://t.co/VbLVvid1W0



See you there! pic.twitter.com/okmuS7FQoY — Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) December 17, 2020

This means that creators, modders, and programmers in the Fortnite community can try their hand at building a Fortnite map in the future. Most of the game modes and maps made in Creative Mode do not feature the extensive depth provided by Unreal Engine.

Unreal Engine coming to Fortnite Creative in 2021

Thanks to the developers at Epic Games, it is now possible for creators to design every nook and corner for their own Fortnite map.

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently made a video explaining this revolutionary change in Fortnite. According to SypherPK, this will change Fortnite forever in 2021.

SypherPK explains that this feature will be coming to Fortnite Creative sometime next year. To have the tools that are available to the developers of Epic Games is quite a blessing for creative players.

Programmers, video game designers, and creative map designers would definitely want to get in on this. Imagine redesigning the entire Fortnite map, adding custom characters and buildings. All of this is possible through the Unreal Engine.

Epic Games has resolved to give the community the same tools that they use. This means that the Fortnite Creative community is about to get one of the most important upgrades of all time.

The limitations that stopped designers and programmers in Fortnite Creative mode will no longer be an impediment, once access is granted for using the Unreal Engine. Players will be able to customize map contours, bring in outside elements, and do a lot more than before in Fortnite Creative mode.

These custom-designed maps cannot be played in public matches or Battle Royale; however, gamers can load up on these custom maps and play that map in Fortnite Creative.

Modding for fortnite creative:



- "Full" unreal engine editor available to create things for Fortnite

- Ability to customize existing materials (img1) and other fortnite assets (img3)

- Custom models supported

- Shows in game, in real time, on all platforms (img4) pic.twitter.com/jeCPwpnjk0 — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) December 17, 2020

SypherPK suggested, "If someone made a custom SypherPK skin, and if I load up that game mode, there will be a SypherPK skin for me to play with. That's just an example."

This new change will restructure the entire Fortnite Creative mode. Naturally, players will try their best to incorporate elements that inspire them.

NEW TOOLS COMING TO CREATIVE MODE (THREAD) #FortniteCreative



- Ability to use Unreal Engine to edit stuff within Fortnite Creative pic.twitter.com/LcMKfyCIa3 — Fortnite Creative - News & Leaks ❄️ (@FNCreativeNews) December 17, 2020

Often, these maps are heavily based on popular culture. Thus, gamers can expect a few Marvel or DC-based Fortnite Creative map designs in 2021.

The possibilities are truly endless with Unreal Engine in the mix. Programmers can create the old Fortnite map if they want to. Similarly, they can create multiple variations of maps from different games as well.

Jumped into @UnrealEngine to really start getting familiar with the tools that will be coming to #FortniteCreative! Can be overwhelming but after a deep breath it's actually amazing and I'm already building levels! I'm SO ready for the tools launch: https://t.co/voT6ecPAZi pic.twitter.com/Zv0VzRprli — Mustard Plays (@MustardPlays) December 21, 2020

Recreating Fortnite has always been at the epicenter of all debates in the Fortnite community. Luckily, with the integration of Unreal Engine, players can even make maps with specific mobility options and selective weapons.

Some interesting tools being discussed over on the Unreal Engine Stream (https://t.co/gB6LojYG95) for the future of #Fortnite Creative and custom modding.



You can see them editing some objects live in the Party Royale map right now if you head over there in game! pic.twitter.com/8ZPDagUTDE — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) December 17, 2020

Epic Games also teased this update by creating a throne in a real-time Fortnite Creative map. This update will allow creators to make real-time changes while gamers are inside their creative map. This means that players will not have to restart the game whenever the map designer adds a new element.

This feature will help in the instant removal of bugs and glitches on the specific Fortnite Creative map. The open customization allows programmers to add an image of their discretion.

However, SypherPK mentions that there will be some content moderation from Epic Games that is dependent upon the legitimacy of the content.

Sypher also mentioned that creators might try to create different versions of the Fortnite map, but the magnitude of these maps might be moderated as Epic does not want any unprecedented deviation from the Battle Royale.

Regardless, players can design their very own Fortnite map, which resembles the real world. The possibilities are endless with Unreal Engine being available for Fortnite programmers and creators.

SypherPK exclaimed, "This is going to be the future of content. I'm calling it right now!"

He mentioned how custom content would be a brilliant idea in Fortnite.

New people joined the stream, specifically working on Fortnite pic.twitter.com/CJnqmTlGlk — Brite News❄FrostBrite (@TheBriteFuture) December 17, 2020

Comparing this with the mod support Minecraft gets from its developers, it looks like this might be the next big thing in Fortnite. Nevertheless, the programming bits will require extensive knowledge, as the Unreal Engine is one of the top game designing programs.

it looks cool at night pic.twitter.com/l9NBZSLbNt — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 17, 2020

SypherPK mentions how creating maps on Fortnite Creative with Unreal Engine will not be basic. There will be a steady chain of code support from Epic Games, but creators will have to be extremely dexterous at their craft.

The live stream from Epic Games also mentioned that Fortnite will get VR support in the future. This means that Fortnite Creative maps might be available to play in VR mode.

Fortnite Creative Mode users have been complaining about a lack of support for months now. So Epic was like "ummm mod support and custom imports in 2021?" https://t.co/xRRak6V3Bn — Joseph Knoop (@JosephKnoop) December 17, 2020

SypherPK predicts that Fortnite Survival VR game modes or horror-based game modes might become instantly popular. However, it is going to take a while before Epic implements the VR support.

This new change is about to revolutionize Fortnite . This will make Fortnite a platform that is open to all sorts of popular culture collaborations. Players will be licking their lips as they wait for 2021.