Fortnite player discovers the "Zero Point" in real life on Google Maps

Fortnite has become a worldwide sensation over the years, and it is not a surprise that players are finding real locations named after in-game POIs.

Epic Games is doing its best to make Fortnite one of the most popular games of all time. This includes regular collaborations with icons of pop culture. Simultaneously, it involves leaving extensive clues in real life that players can piece together inside the game.

One of these clues includes a location on the Google Map that is simply known as the "Zero Point." This little building in the middle of nowhere might represent the entire plot of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, affecting the real world.

Redditor discovers the "Zero Point" from Fortnite on Google Maps

Image via u/ArrowSharpPoint Reddit

Redditors have also revealed that the Durr Burger building is also visible on the map, just beside the Zero Point building.

Image via u/ArrowSharpPoint Reddit

Gamers can find this location just by typing "15160 E Avenue S" on Google Map. The location shows a barren land with sands all around (just like in the Fortnite map). This spot represents the Zero Point, and right beside it, players can find the Durr Burger food joint.

Advertisement

This is not the first time an in-game location from Fortnite has been compared to a real-life location. For instance, back in Chapter 1, a crater was created when the Fortnite map was hit by a meteor. This landmark was known as Dusty Divot, and it had an uncanny resemblance with the Arizona Meteor Crater.

@DonaldMustard How do u get to Fortnite locations in real life. I see you in dusty right now, can u take me to ur next location? — incog (@incogfn) September 14, 2019

In fact, the building present in Dusty Divot remarkably looked similar to the real-life building present in Arizona. Similarly, several other Fortnite POIs have been found in real life.

Advertisement

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 comes with the narrative that Agent Jonesy will recruit warriors from different dimensions. Gamers have already seen the inclusion of Kratos, Master Chief, Walking Dead, and Black Panther in Fortnite.

just figured it out. More in game items and landmarks from fortnite will be built in real life and placed in random locations in the U.S. And real world items for ex. McDonald's restaurant or even movie actors/characters will be featured in the game — chaos (@WhosChaos) July 12, 2018

Fortnite POIs popping up in real life points to the correlation between the two realities. So, it is plausible to assume that Epic Games is extending their boundaries in the real world as well.

This might be a strategy to incorporate new warriors in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Subsequently, it can also be the work of a fan, changing the name of a location on Google Maps to the Zero Point.

15 Fortnite Locations In Real Life (Season 8) https://t.co/8wL3EgF38p pic.twitter.com/yGA4NlpO07 — U Movies (@unewmovies) March 23, 2019

Nevertheless, it is quite exciting to see that a video game has become such a popular phenomenon that players are deriving real-life examples from it.

Real life #Fortnite llamas are being discovered in cities around the world?



What is your master plan @FortniteGame?



All Four Known Locations - https://t.co/jZw3IspkjV pic.twitter.com/s5bXMtc6qg — Twin Galaxies (@TwinGalaxies) July 9, 2018

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is yet to deliver some of the most iconic winter-themed POIs. Hopefully, one of them will include elements from the real world that players can relate to instantly.

Hopefully, Epic Games will continue their brilliant narrative to enmesh the real and the augmented reality so that Fortnite players can experience the best of both worlds.