How to get the Black Panther skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Epic Games recently added the "Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack" to the item shop in Fortnite, which includes the Black Panther.

Epic uploaded a short trailer of all the Marvel Superheroes honoring the arrival of Black Panther in Fortnite. The superhero is a pop cultural icon and has had been enhancing his legacy through Fortnite.The classic Panther Mountain from Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 also features in the video.

The rightful king of Wakanda has come to the Island.



Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster arrive in the @Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack!



Grab the Pack in the Shop now. pic.twitter.com/qmaPtgZsII — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 22, 2020

Naturally, players wanted to run through the map as Black Panther in Fortnite. Furthermore, the Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack also brings Captain Marvel and Taskmaster to the Island.

Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack brings Black Panther to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Fortnite YouTuber Tabor Hill revealed the Battle Pass with all the skin edits in-game. He mentioned how the empowered Captain Marvel style looks like a super-saiyan version of the hero and on closer inspection, he's spot on.

Image via Tabor Hill

Similarly, Black Panther stands out with the glider. Tabor Hill explained how it is eerily similar to the Wakandan technology due to the enhanced graphics in Fortnite. These were some astute observations, however, Tabor Hill was quick to remind his viewers that the cape is a little too big and hinders the skin's visibility.

Image via Tabor Hill

The kinetic-charged aesthetic for Black Panther in Fortnite is a spitting image of the armor in the Marvel movie. Black Panther shines with a violet hue during night time in Fortnite. Besides the cape, Black Panther in Fortnite looks absolutely amazing.

In all fairness, Epic Games have priced bundles at different ranges, but the Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack is fantastic for the overall cost. There isn't a better way to capture the imagination of gamers from around the world and at such an affordable price.

The Fortnite community has been collecting skins since the game started. Thus, having the comic book Black Panther in Fortnite would definitely go a long way in enhancing a players' outfit collection.