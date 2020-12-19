Fortnite just got a new portal and Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster may be arriving next

Epic Games are definitely looking to make Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 exciting with the inclusion of a new Marvel portal.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 featured several popular characters from the Marvel Universe. Players thought that the Marvel collaboration was over after the massive Galactus event.

However, leaks suggest that Epic has future plans for certain Marvel characters, who will be arriving on the Fortnite island through a portal.

Leaks suggest that a Marvel portal is coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

The Marvel Portal just got decrypted! (will appear soon) pic.twitter.com/7zPCBXpoOm — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 19, 2020

Previously, players were shown that Agent Jonesy recruited two new characters from the popular TV show, Walking Dead. Daryl Dixon and Michonne were added to the Item Shop, but along with them came a mysterious portal.

Players can spot the portal southwest of Salty Towers. Tabor Hill showed that players could see through to the other side of the portal, into the zombie world of Walking Dead.

Here's the Black Panther skin doing the Wakanda Forever emote !#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/YBNGaWVAe6 — Dr Cacahuette - FN Leaks (@DrCacahuette) December 15, 2020

According to data miner @ShiinaBR and @HYPEX, the Zero Point has opened up portals to bring these warriors from different realities.

Epic Games also released a short teaser revealing the device Agent Jonesy uses to open these portals in Fortnite.

Leaks suggest that this device will play an instrumental role in shaping Fortnite Season 5. It could potentially transport warriors from different realms and bring them to the Fortnite Island.

A new pak file got decrypted ~20 minutes ago!



It only contains an image + audio which will be used for the Marvel portal at the Zero Point!



(Video by @HYPEX)pic.twitter.com/Vpu1zAMDTK — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 19, 2020

Data miners have suggested that three brand new Marvel characters are coming to Fortnite. The Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack will feature Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster in Chapter 2 - Season 5.

@HYPEX found an audio clip that sounded like a tune from the Marvel universe. He suggests that Epic Games will perhaps set one of the Marvel characters as an NPC in Season 5 as well.

According to HYPEX, Black Panther is going to be one of the NPCs. Epic has already released the Wakanda Forever Challenges, and it seems like there are more to come during Operation Snowdown.

Simultaneously, Epic reintroduced several old LTMs through the Showdown Shuffle playlist. Rumors indicate that Marvel LTMs will be added to the mix soon enough.

There will be an unlockable Wakanda Forever emote! pic.twitter.com/QsbBJ0TwQK — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 15, 2020

There might be a short trailer coming from Epic Games revealing Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster. However, this doesn't seem like the end of the Marvel collaboration.

Donald Mustard, the creative director at Epic Games, mentioned several times that the Marvel collaboration would continue throughout Chapter 2.

The Galactus event was just the beginning of the Marvel x Fortnite collaboration, and it triggered access to multiple realities.

This, in turn, has allowed Epic Games to reach out to several other popular culture icons. Hence, it is logical to assume that several other portals will open up to bring new warriors to Fortnite.

If Doctor Strange in the Madness of the Multiverse doesn't feature Stephen in his dopeass bathrobe the whole movie is a bust. pic.twitter.com/cnJo2L01vz — Carol of the Bell(monts) (@EmpGonzo) August 27, 2020

Subsequently, this is also a mild teaser for two upcoming Marvel movies - Dr.Strange in the Madness of the Multiverse and Black Panther 2.

If there is a trailer for them then I wonder how this could be used in it since walking dead's portal had the world from the trailer but this pure galaxy so...🤔.Anyways Black Panther is best skin the pack imo RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/tWSnFVQvqk — ❄️Santa Alastorz - Fortnite News and Leaks❄️ (@Alastorz_YT) December 19, 2020

Unfortunately, the iconic Black Panther role will be given to someone else after Chadwick Boseman's untimely demise. The King of Wakanda will forever remain as one of the most influential Marvel characters.

It is hence fitting that Epic is planning to bring him back as a new NPC that players can interact with on the Fortnite Island. Similarly, it is entirely credible to anticipate some more Marvel skins coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Nevertheless, it will be quite remarkable to see Black Panther walking out of a portal, just like he did in Avengers: Endgame.