The Walking Dead portal arrives in Fortnite, Daryl and Michonne skins to come soon

Walking Dead fans are in for a treat as Epic Games will be featuring outfits from the show in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The previous seasons featured a range of outfits and cosmetics, thanks to the successful collaboration with Marvel. Epic Games has maintained that momentum and added some brilliant new outfits this season as well.

Players saw the Kratos outfit being added with the first pickaxe emote. Similarly, Master Chief from Halo was also introduced in Chapter 2 - Season 5. It is logical to assume that Epic Games might add several more cosmetics related to pop culture.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is shaping up to be an open-ground for hunters to target anyone looking to escape through the Zero Point.

Related: Fortnite 15.10 update: All the new guns added to the game

Epic adds two new characters from Walking Dead in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Agent Jonesy has started recruiting the top warriors from different realities, and this is where the characters from Walking Dead come in.

Advertisement

According to data miner @ShiinaBR and @HYPEX, the Zero Point has opened up portals to bring these warriors from different realities. Epic Games also uploaded an audio clip on Twitter, where Agent Jonesy spoke about recruiting two characters from a different reality.

:: Incoming Audio Transmission - Reality Log 30276 ::



Targets Description: Walker slayers



12.16.2020 pic.twitter.com/IwMcWzwgxM — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 16, 2020

Two of the most iconic characters from the show, Daryl Dixon and Michonne, are making their way to Fortnite island. However, it is still unclear whether these two characters will be added as skins or NPCs.

The Zero Point has now formed a portal to the "The Walking Dead" dimension! The skins of TWD will be in tomorrow's Item Shop!



According to @FortTory, the same portal will also be used for the upcoming Marvel skins! pic.twitter.com/5DK995XofW — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 16, 2020

Epic Games also released a short teaser that showed Agent Jonesy recruiting these two heroes from a different dimension. The video also featured a dimension-portal device that Agent Jonesy was using.

Advertisement

Leaks suggest that this device will play an instrumental role in shaping up Fortnite Season 5. Several players indicated that Midas would use this device towards the end of the season to alter realities.

Epic Games will also be continuing their Marvel collaboration through Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 as three new Marvel hero outfits have been leaked.

Sources suggest that these three Marvel characters will be a part of the Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack. Players will also get to see Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster soon in Fortnite.

All these latest inclusions from different realities point out that Epic Games has major plans for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The community might get to see more warriors coming from different dimensions of pop culture.

Popular YouTuber Tabor Hill made a comprehensive video explaining the inclusion of the Walking Dead skins. He mentioned that the portal used to bring these new characters has interactive features of its own.

Advertisement

New Walking Dead Sound & Texture! pic.twitter.com/vZmO3jT8Yk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 15, 2020

Players can spot the portal southwest of Salty Towers. Tabor Hill showed that players could see through the other side of the portal into the zombie world of Walking Dead.

It would have been interesting if players could walk inside the portal and kill zombies. However, leaks suggest that a zombie mode LTM might be added to celebrate the Fortnite x Walking Dead collaboration.

It is entirely plausible that Epic Games is going to add some more characters from Walking Dead. Hopefully, players will get to see the fan-favorite Rick Grimes coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 before Winterfest 2020.

Related: Top five battle pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5