LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.10 patch notes revealed

Epic Games has officially revealed the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.10 patch notes. Despite the highlight being Chapter 6 Season 2, there is a fair bit of content to look forward to. Some of these new features will change how certain aspects of the game work and will make the overall experience more pleasant.

For those players who have been playing LEGO since December 2023, this update will delight you. On that note, here is more insight into the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.10 patch notes.

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.10 patch notes showcase new content, features, and mechanics

Recycler Station (New Building)

Use the Recycler Station to be more eco-friendly (Image via Epic Games)

The new Recycler Station will allow you to recycle crafted items, enabling you to get a portion of the used materials back. Use it to break down outdated items and weapons to live a more sustainable life. To unlock the Recycler Station, you will need to build/use a Stone Breaker.

Wall Mount Change

Walls Mounts are getting a small upgrade (Image via Epic Games)

Non-holdable items can now be placed on Wall Mounts. This includes things such as resources and Charms. You will also be able to turn Illuminators and Lightsabers on or off once they have been mounted. Lastly, the Wall Mount will be moved to the Utility Section of the Build Menu.

Mechanics and features added/reworked as per the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.10 patch notes

To much delight, Epic Games has added and reworked a few features/mechanics that players will be able to make use of during gameplay. Here is the list with a brief description of what they do:

Sprint Attack: Be a force with the new sprint attack! Sprint to close the gap on enemies, delivering a powerful strike when you catch up.

Be a force with the new sprint attack! Sprint to close the gap on enemies, delivering a powerful strike when you catch up. Jump Attack Changes: The jump attack will have clearer visuals so it's easier to see when you hit an enemy. Also, the issue that prevents the attack from doing damage when it looks like it should have done damage will be fixed.

The jump attack will have clearer visuals so it's easier to see when you hit an enemy. Also, the issue that prevents the attack from doing damage when it looks like it should have done damage will be fixed. Sprint Jump: Leap into the adventure like never before with the sprint jump. This new jump adds an extra spring to your step and makes exploring your Odyssey world even smoother!

Leap into the adventure like never before with the sprint jump. This new jump adds an extra spring to your step and makes exploring your Odyssey world even smoother! Advanced Weapons Journal: The new Advanced Weapons Journal will help remind you which weapons you can craft! Activate the journal in two ways: 1) Try refining your raw materials to stone slabs, metal bars, cut crystals, etc., and 2) Interact with Stations like a Gem Cutter or Metal Smelter and start crafting a weapon of the same rarity as the refined materials you previously crafted.

The new Advanced Weapons Journal will help remind you which weapons you can craft! Activate the journal in two ways: 1) Try refining your raw materials to stone slabs, metal bars, cut crystals, etc., and 2) Interact with Stations like a Gem Cutter or Metal Smelter and start crafting a weapon of the same rarity as the refined materials you previously crafted. Next-Level Small Talk: Villagers might have some things to say to you without you needing to talk to them first! If they do, you’ll see a little bubble above their head with a comment.

Villagers might have some things to say to you without you needing to talk to them first! If they do, you’ll see a little bubble above their head with a comment. Safety from the Storm (and… Rocks): When you run out of time in the Storm, you’ll be teleported into the sky at a safe distance. This is to help prevent an issue that makes players sometimes get stuck in rocks and other things!

When you run out of time in the Storm, you’ll be teleported into the sky at a safe distance. This is to help prevent an issue that makes players sometimes get stuck in rocks and other things! Thunderclap Blade Updates: Landing hits with the Thunderclap Blade will charge up the projectile attack, making it simpler to get this attack ready. The spin animation before the projectile launches will be removed so it's easier to land attacks on distant enemies! Also, the more you charge up, the more damage you'll do with both the normal and projectile attack.

Landing hits with the Thunderclap Blade will charge up the projectile attack, making it simpler to get this attack ready. The spin animation before the projectile launches will be removed so it's easier to land attacks on distant enemies! Also, the more you charge up, the more damage you'll do with both the normal and projectile attack. A Raise in Shield Usefulness: In skirmishes with enemies, raising your shield will be faster and more responsive!

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.10 patch notes confirm new LEGO Pass

Goldrush Gallery LEGO Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Last but not the least, according to the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.10 patch notes, we will be getting a new LEGO Pass called Goldrush Gallery (1,400 V-Bucks). It will go live on March 11, 2025.

The changes listed in the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.10 patch notes will take effect on March 25, 2025, once downtime ends for the Chapter 6 Season 2 update v34.10.

