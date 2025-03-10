LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.10 patch notes revealed

Epic Games has officially revealed the LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.10 patch notes. With Chapter 6 Season 2 underway, the scope for new content is greater than ever. A few new features have been added to the mode, and they will delight players who have been playing since the launch of Brick Life.

On that note, here is more insight into the LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.10 patch notes.

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.10 patch notes showcase new features and mechanics

Soccer/Football

Go got goal! (Image via Epic Games)

If you manage to score more goals at the soccer field across from Bobom Milk Tea, you will be handsomely rewarded. If your score is higher than the opponent's (within a 90-second time limit), you will get 100 Creds and a Trophy to take Home. You are free to partake in this sport at any time of the day.

React to Homes!

Home is where the reactions are at (Image via Epic Games)

Have you ever wanted to complement a Home in LEGO Brick Life? Well, now you can — by interacting with a Home's Mailbox and leaving reactions! These reactions are visible from afar as well, which means Homes that have a lot of reactions (and hence are interesting) can be spotted easily, allowing you to find and visit them at your convenience. You will also earn 50 Creds every time you react to a Home (but only for the first time).

Get It Mailed!

You've got mail! (Image via Epic Games)

Items you earn or buy will now be sent to your Mailbox if your inventory is full. You won't have to make roundtrips all the time now. And if you're not planning to head Home, that's alright, too. You can interact with any Mailbox to get your things.

45-Degree Decoratin’

You can now place decorations in your Home at 45-degree angles.

The changes listed in the LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.10 patch notes will take effect on March 11, 2025, once downtime ends for the Chapter 6 Season 2 update v34.10.

