Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) early patch notes: Outlaw Midas, Invincible collaboration, Rocket Drill, and more

As per the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) early patch notes, the first update is scheduled for March 11, 2025. Reputed leaker @Loolo_WRLD has shared a list of potential upcoming content that we can expect to see added once the update goes live.

Aside from the information provided via leaks, we have some official news from Epic Games itself, which pertains to three weapons/items: Rocket Drill, Outlaw Shotgun, and Pump & Dump. They will be added to the loot pool shortly after the downtime ends.

That said, here's everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) early patch notes.

Note: Some aspects of the articles are based on leaks provided by @Loolo_WRLD and are subject to change. The information presented herein should be taken with a grain of salt.

To make the article easy to understand, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) early patch notes will be broken down mode-wise, starting from Battle Royale/Zero Build to miscellaneous information.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) early patch notes for Battle Royale/Zero Build

Outlaw Midas releases on March 11, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

New weapons/items will include Pump & Dump, Outlaw Shotgun, and Rocket Drill. These have been confirmed by Epic Games. As for potential unvaulted weapons/items (based on leaks), the Armored Wall is slated to return.

There is talk of the Hand Cannon, Midas Drum Gun, and Brutus Minigun being unvaulted as well. We could also see the Getaway LTM return, given the overall theme of Chapter 6 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass owners will be happy to know that the Outlaw Midas (Outfit) will become unlockable after downtime ends. Epic Games has also confirmed another collaboration with Invincible. Mark Grayson is likely to get a Selectable Style, featuring his new blue suit. Allen the Alien and Dupli-Kate are also likely coming.

Super Styles unlock on March 11, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

Superstyles will also be unlocked, and we will get a fresh batch of Story Quests. The Black Market is also stated to expand upon its offerings. Remember to collect Dill Bits from Vaults to make the most of the Black Market in Chapter 6 Season 2.

Based on a recent Fortnite leak, more Exotic weapons will also be coming in Chapter 6 Season 2. They could include the following:

Tracker Reaper Sniper Rifle

Rocket Jump Launcher

Slap Cannon

Exotic Collateral Damage Assault Rifle

Stinky Hunting Rifle

We could see more Medallions being introduced, alongside Mythic weapons/items, and maybe even a new Boss. Scorpion's HookShot is also slated to arrive, but there is no timeline in place yet. Lastly, the Smart Building feature could finally be revealed, and we may see new servers go online since Epic Games has been testing out a few in the recent weeks.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) early patch notes for OG, Reload, and Ballistic

There's not much to say about OG, except for the fact that we may see weapons/items being unvaulted. As for Reload, we could see a new map teased (also for Ballistic) alongside weapons/items being unvaulted.

Moving on to Ballistic, we could see a few QoL improvements alongside bug fixes, but nothing too fancy. Given that a new Lead Gameplay Animator recently joined Ballistic's team, it will be a while before a major update is rolled out.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) early patch notes for Fortnite Festival

With Fortnite Festival Season 7 ending next month (April 8, 2025), there is still time for new content to arrive. The latest news is that Miku Day celebrations could feature a brand new Fortnite Festival Jam Track featuring Hatsune Miku.

There is also talk of either Post Malone or Sabrina Carpenter being the featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 8. However, it is far too soon to confirm these rumors.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) early patch notes for LEGO Fortnite Odyssey and LEGO Brick Life

There is talk of a new "Aquatic" faction, but Epic Games has yet to confirm anything. In addition to that, you can read the patch notes for LEGO Brick Life update v34.10 and for LEGO Fortnite Odyssey update v34.10.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) early patch notes for Rocket Racing

There is a leak that suggests more racetracks could be coming, but nothing can be confirmed at the moment. Aside from this, we could see new Car Bundles and collaborations, like the recently added Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32).

That's about everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.10 update) early patch notes. The only other thing worth mentioning is that Epic Games is working on Chapter 6 Season 4, which currently has the codename "Jethro."

