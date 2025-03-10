Fortnite Allen The Alien bundle leaked: Expected price and items

A much-awaited Fortnite Allen The Alien bundle is reportedly on its way, leaving the gaming community excited. Recent information and leaks by legacy leakers and data miners @ShiinaBR and @SpushFNBR hint at a host of cosmetics based on the superhero that could be making its way to the Item Shop soon.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Allen The Alien bundle based on the latest leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a jug of chug and a grain of salt.

Fortnite Allen The Alien bundle potential release date leaked

Based on the leaks and data mined by legacy leaker and data miner @SpushFNBR, the Fortnite Allen The Alien bundle could release on March 12, 2025. Additional files state that the decryption could begin in 24 hours, aligning with the scheduled v34.10 update for Chapter 6 Season 2 that is set to arrive tomorrow, March 11, 2025.

It would seem that this second wave of Invincible skins is arriving with the new update, alongside a host of proposed changes and the addition of features like the business turret and some new weapons.

Fortnite Allen The Alien bundle expected price and items

Based on the leaked information and data mined by @ShiinaBR and @SpushFNBR, a host of cosmetics are set to accompany the arrival of the Allen The Alien bundle.

Here are the items players can expect as part of the Allen The Alien bundle. We have also provided the expected pricing for each item.

Full Bundle: 2000 V-Bucks

Allen the Alien Outfit: 1.5K V-Bucks

Allen tracking device Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks

KDP-Axe Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

Allens Snack Emote: 300 V-Bucks

As with most bundles, fans of the Invincible superhero will be able to purchase items such as the skin, Pickaxe, Back Bling, and more individually. Additional leaks also suggest that skins and cosmetics based on fellow superhero Dupli-Kate could also arrive following the release of the Allen The Alien bundle.

Epic Games has yet to make an official announcement about the arrival of these superheroes in the Item Shop. Players will have to wait for a statement or a teaser from the developers to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true.

