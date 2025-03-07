Everything you need to know about Baron Escalation Tax in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The season of Lawless is underway, and players are diving into a host of in-game events, including the newly-added Baron Escalation Tax in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. This limited-time event raises the price of certain in-game items, making for a challenge when it comes to purchasing items and perks.

Here's everything you need to know about the Baron Escalation Tax in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Everything affected by the Baron Escalation Tax in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

As part of the ongoing season of Lawless, the chief antagonist Fletcher Kane seems to have imposed the Baron Escalation Tax in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. This essentially raises the prices of certain items and features in the game, which now cost more Gold than usual.

Here are all the items and features affected by the Baron Escalation Tax:

Outlaw Port-A-Potties: 100 Gold (Earlier cost: 50)

100 Gold (Earlier cost: 50) Outlaw Vending Machines (Small Items): 200 Gold (Earlier cost: 100)

200 Gold (Earlier cost: 100) Outlaw Vending Machines (Large Items): 1200 Gold (Earlier cost: 600)

This tax has resulted in a 50% increase in the cost of commodities and items purchased from Outlaw Services. This unique tax aligns with the overarching theme of Lawless and adds a nice touch to the developing lore of the ongoing season. The Baron Escalation Tax will be in effect until March 25, 2025.

However, the overwhelming availability of Gold from various sources (like Gold veins or by hijacking the armored train) ensures that players do not run out of this precious commodity. Since Gold is a major part of this season's theme, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games would add interesting twists and developments related to this resource to keep the gameplay engaging.

However, if you feel affected by this Baron Escalation Tax in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, you can use Thermite to blow open the armored vans or the various vaults across the island to get your hands on a nifty cache of Gold. Additionally, you can go for the Gold veins in mines to get small piles of the resource.

It is worth mentioning that the Baron Escalation Tax in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 only affects items purchased with Gold — Exotic and Legendary items purchased using Dill Bits from the Black Markets are not affected by this change. It would seem that the digital currency by Big Dill will not bow down in front of Kane's oppressive taxes in this season of Lawless.

