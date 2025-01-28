Fortnite leaks suggest release date for first major update (v34.10) of Chapter 6 Season 2 

Based on recent Fortnite leaks, the release date and time for the first major update v34.10 for Chapter 6 Season 2 have been revealed. The next phase of the storyline kicks off on February 21, 2025. As a result, it comes as no surprise that information about dates and times of the update is slowly being added to the files. This is subject to change, but it does provide a timeline for the community.

The information was posted on "X" by leaker/data miners @Loolo_WRLD and @MidaRado. Meanwhile, details about the date and time were shared by popular leaker/data miner @ShiinaBR. The individual had also earlier suggested that Chapter 7 Season 1 could be created using UEFN. Given their track record, we can take things at face value for the most part. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: While the information comes from an extremely reliable source, it should be taken with a pinch of salt as the timeline for updates is subject to change.

Fortnite leaks suggest the first major update (v34.10) for Chapter 6 Season 2 is scheduled for March 11, 2025

Based on information obtained by ShiinaBR, the first major update (v34.10) should go live on March 11, 2025. The downtime for this is said to be around 2 am to 4 am Eastern Time (depending on the size of the update and other factors). The duration of the downtime will only be revealed by Epic Games a few hours before it begins.

Having said that, it is clear to see that there will be no delays in the launch of the next phase of the storyline, with play-tests for Chapter 6 Season 2 seemingly going according to plan. We could even receive information about the second major update (v34.20) before Chapter 6 Season 1 ends. This, too, is subject to change, but it helps to have a timeline in place.

Lastly, based on other Fortnite leaks, the theme for the upcoming phase of the storyline (Chapter 6 Season 2) could be related to spycraft/espionage. Perhaps we could see a repeat theme of Chapter 4 Season 4 in some way. It would be interesting if Nolan Chance and his crew were reunited next season, as players would get to indulge in yet another heist to save reality.

