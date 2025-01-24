Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR suggests Chapter 7 Season 1 could be created using UEFN

According to the Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the next major phase of the storyline could be created using UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite). This would be a shift in how seasonal content is created. Rather than using external tools to create, developers would employ tools created specially for the game.

As quoted by Epic Games:

"Unreal Editor for Fortnite is a PC application for designing, developing, and publishing games and experiences directly into Fortnite."

Rather than creating and checking for compatibility issues, creators (including the developers) can now seamlessly create and have content play out in-game hassle-free. This brings us to the notion that starting from Chapter 7 Season 1, all in-game content for Battle Royale/Zero Build could be created only using UEFN.

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR suggests we could see the first Fortnite Battle Royale season created entirely in UEFN within the next 320 days

Based on what has been mentioned by reputed Fortnite leaker/data miner ShiinaBR, we could see the first season created entirely using UEFN by December 10, 2025. This would be Chapter 7 Season 1, as per the current trend that Epic Games has been following since Chapter 4. There are four main seasons and one spin-off season that leads to the next chapter.

Having said that, the season created entirely using UEFN wouldn't be all that different compared to what we have now. To give an example of this, modes such as Reload and Ballistic were created in UEFN.

When compared to Battle Royale/Zero Build, to the average player (and most others), there are hardly any differences to take note of. However, UEFN itself is still not perfect.

Here is what Chad Mustard - @MustardPlays (Donald Mustard's brother and ex-CCO of Epic Games) had to say on social media platform X:

"Reminder about this. Epic's goal is to get the UEFN tools to a point where players won't notice a difference. The current tools are NOT good enough for a full BR quality game mode. So don't worry. Epic isn't going to put out something that is less quality than they already have."

He added that Epic Games has said nothing about increasing the memory limit and that there aren't any Fortnite leaks regarding the same. To the uninitiated, the memory limit is a calculation of how much you can add to an Island in terms of Devices and other assets. The current limit is 100,000 memory units. If this limit is crossed, the Island will not be published.

Of course, this rule can be bent by Epic Games, but it will likely cause the published Island to have issues. This has been observed in Islands that exceeded the memory limit and had to cut back to ensure things would work smoothly.

@MustardPlays had this to add to his statement:

"I asked that in Unreal Fest and they said they couldn't answer. My guess is they will have some memory exceptions. I think they will give themselves more memory for BR. But I think they will also optimize everything to fit more in."

Despite these limitations, it cannot be said that a season created solely using UEFN would flop. Given how far things have come since it was first released in 2023, a lot of improvements have been made. With Epic Games consistently pushing the envelope, by the time Chapter 6 comes to an end, UEFN would have gained substantial ground.

As mentioned, by Chad Mustard, Epic Games would not create an entire season for Battle Royale/Zero Build in UEFN until they are confident about it. That said, while Chapter 7 Season 1 is a likely candidate for UEFN, it could be pushed further back in the pipeline. This is not a good or bad thing since seasons will still be created as usual, just not using UEFN.

On an ending note, with Fortnite Creative accounting for 36.5% of total user playtime in 2024 and $352 million paid to creators, UEFN will take the spotlight soon enough.

It is only a matter of time before Epic Games shifts completely to Unreal Editor for Fortnite to create seasons/chapters and other modes within the ecosystem. It could be a few years before this dream comes to fruition, but the wait will be worthwhile.

