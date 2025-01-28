Fortnite leaker HYPEX suggests a mini-event could occur in Chapter 6 Season 1

According to veteran Fortnite leaker/data miner HYPEX, a mini-event could be planned for Chapter 6 Season 1. With less than a month to go for this phase of the storyline to end, Epic Games may have plans to shed light on what to expect next season via an in-game mini-event. This has been done over the years to create hype and help players make sense of the storyline (as it can get confusing at times).

The notion that a mini-event, otherwise known as a "build-up," for the next season could occur is based on the fact that Epic Games has two updates scheduled. This is not uncommon, but given that they are just four days apart (January 31 and February 4), it does raise a few eyebrows.

Here is more on the topic at hand, with insight shared by @HYPEX.

Fortnite leaker HYPEX suggests a mini-event could be coming soon

Based on the information shared by HYPEX, we know that there will be two Fortnite updates occurring within the next few days.

The first update (January 31025), will usher in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2. This has been confirmed by Epic Games.

More information regarding the update for Fortnite v33.00 was also shared by veteran leakers/data miners @ShiinaBR and @iFireMonkey. This is unequivocal proof that an update is indeed going to occur. However, we still do not know what content to expect aside from the new OG Season. That will be revealed later this week.

When it comes to the second update (February 4, 2025), Epic Games has not mentioned anything publically. However, as luck would have it, thanks to HYPEX, we know something has been planned, thanks to data that has been mined. The leaker feels that some sort of mini-event, countdown, or build-up could go live on February 4, 2025.

As mentioned, these are used to generate hype for the next phase of the storyline (Chapter 6 Season 2) and help the community understand what is going on. That said, this will not be a major live event, as we just had one towards the end of Chapter 2: Remix. In all probability, this will be a minor in-game activation to tease the next phase of the storyline without revealing too much.

Based on information shared by other leakers/data miners, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 could be associated with Spycraft. Of course, nothing can be said with absolute certainty yet, but everything points towards another spy/espionage-related storyline. More information about the same could surface after the update goes live later this week.

In the meantime, we know that Epic Games is potentially working on new mechanics/game-play features for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2; one of which happens to be related to Chainsaw/Ripsaw Launchers.

On an ending note, HYPEX will have more information to share soon enough, but until then, it is best not to jump to hasty conclusions.

