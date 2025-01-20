Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 official launch date revealed 

Epic Games has officially revealed the launch date for Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2. After a successful launch of the OG mode on December 6, 2024, the first phase of the timeline is coming to an end. Players will soon shift to the second phase.

This will revolve around the events of Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2, and will launch on January 31, 2025 (with the tentative time being 9 AM Eastern Time). Here is more information on the same, detailing what we could expect to see based on the official reveal.

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2's launch on January 31, 2025, will see the return of Tilted Towers

As seen in the official image, Tilted Towers can be spotted standing straight (and tall) on the map (not for long though, once it's added in-game). This Named Location will once again become the highlight, with players risking life and limb to drop here and enact a king-of-the-hill maneuver.

Aside from POIs, three very familiar characters can also be spotted in the image. There's the infamous Black Knight, Sparkle Specialist, and what seems to be a variant of Cuddle Team Leader. No doubt Epic Games will share more later this week. On that note, these characters may be a part of the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass, but nothing can be said with certainty at the moment.

Keeping aside Tilted Towers and the characters, there's not much else to go on for the time being. On that note, if you still haven't earned enough Account Levels to complete the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1 Battle Pass, you have a few more days to do so. You can purchase the cosmetics later on from the Item Shop, but it'll be more efficient to earn them this way.

