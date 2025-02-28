How to help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

One of the most unique aspects of the Outlaw Oasis location is the mission where you help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. It's a daring heist where you must defeat enemy NPCs and guard Valentina while she cracks the safe. Completing the quest rewards you with exciting loot, and can give you a head start in the game.

Ad

Here's how you can help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Here's how you help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The quest to help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 can be started by visiting the Outlaw Oasis. Once you reach there, interact with Valentina to give her the signal and start the quest. Before you begin, it is recommended that you stock up on ammunition and shields, as you will need them. Keeping Sub-Zero's power in hand is a bonus as well.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Once done, here's how you can help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

1) Interact with Valentina and follow her to the vault

Interact with the NPC to start the quest and help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

The first thing you must do is interact with Valentina. Approach the NPC and select the "Get Briefed" option to begin the mission. Now, you must follow Valentina to the vault. Follow the NPC till you reach the vault behind the bookshelf. Next, you will notice that Valentina starts cracking the safe with her phone.

Ad

2) Defend Valentina while she cracks the safe

Defeat all henchmen to help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

Once Valentina begins cracking the safe, your job is to defend her from Fletcher Kane's henchman NPCs. These hostile mobs will come in four waves from all directions. As mentioned earlier, remember to stock up on battle supplies beforehand since you will have to engage in constant firefights.

Ad

Make sure that none of the NPCs hit Valentina, as this will interrupt the mission. Eliminate all the henchmen you see around you. Once the fourth wave of enemies has been dealt with, you can move on to the next and final part of the quest.

Also read: How to open the secret room at Outlaw Oasis in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

3) Interact with Valentina and claim the loot

Go back to the vault to claim all your loot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

Once you are done defeating all the NPCs, simply head over to the safe and go in front of Valentina. You will notice that the vault springs open and rewards you with weapons, a large stack of Gold, and some Thermite. This quest is a great way to stock up on this valuable resource (Thermite), which you can use to crack open additional vaults on the armored train or in Crime City.

Ad

Additionally, you will have to be on your guard, as Outlaw Oasis is a rather hot location containing a host of unique features, such as the hidden room as well as the payphone quest in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Make sure to clear the entire area before you take on this quest, as managing the NPCs and ambushes from other players could become tricky.

Also read: How to find and sabotage payphones in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback