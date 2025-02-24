How to open the secret room at Outlaw Oasis in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The new season of Lawless has players hunting for ways to open the secret room at Outlaw Oasis in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and uncover its mysteries. This hidden chamber is a veritable treasure trove for players and can be unlocked by aligning the three dog statues.

The secret room at Outlaw Oasis in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is a great way to get your hands on some exciting loot and healing items. Let's look at how to unlock it.

Here's how you can unlock the secret room at Outlaw Oasis in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

1) Locate the secret room

Adjust the three statues to uncover the secret room at Outlaw Oasis in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

The secret room at Outlaw Oasis in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 can be opened by adjusting the three dog statues above the secret area. To access it, head to the southernmost part of the building and look for a room with three dog statues in front of a large black carpet.

2) Interact with the statues

Align all three statues to unlock the door to the secret room at Outlaw Oasis in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Go to the three wolf statues and interact with each from left to right to turn them. Ensure that all three statues point towards the north side of Outlaw Oasis (right side). Once you move the third one, you will hear the distinct click of a hidden door opening.

If you do not hear the click, tinker with the statues and make them face the north side of Outlaw Oasis.

3) Break the carpet and enter the secret room

Break the carpet to expose the hatch to the secret room at Outlaw Oasis in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Once you have aligned all three statues, hit the carpet on the floor to reveal the secret hatch. Jump down the hatch to access the secret room. Inside, you will find rare and regular chests along with ammunition boxes and healing items.

After you are done looting, go out through the hatch or enter the Port-a-Potty, which will transport you to a location just outside the main building. The secret room at Outlaw Oasis in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is a great way to get a head-start in the game and gain some good weapons or loot on your way to a coveted victory royale.

Apart from this, you can also check out the hilarious Hot tub Easter egg when you visit Outlaw Oasis to unlock this secret room. Like the No-Emote spot in the last season, this joke has a rather steamy surprise in store for unsuspecting players.

