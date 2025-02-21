The new season of Lawless adds an array of exciting Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Boons are one of the most unique aspects of the game, offering players perks and buffs that can have a major impact on their gameplay. These can be found throughout the map and can also be purchased from the newly introduced Black market.

This article details all the Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and their powers.

All Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and what they do

Boons can offer unique perks to buff your gameplay in Lawless (Image via Epic Games)

As already established, Boons are one of the most unique game mechanics in Fortnite. These are perks that offer powerful buffs that significantly boost your gameplay. Additionally, these powers persist beyond elimination — you get to keep them if you get rebooted in the same match.

Here are all the five Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

1) Vulture Boon

The Vulture Boon reveals where all enemies are eliminated on the map for a short time, allowing you to pick up fallen loot. This is a great way to get your hands on weapons and ammunition when there are no chests or resources nearby.

2) Gold Rush Boon

The Gold Rush Boon is a unique perk where opening or destroying chests grants Gold Rush. It is a passive effect that increases your speed, how fast your Pickaxe swings, and how much damage your Pickaxe does against structures.

3) Adrenaline Rush Boon

The Adrenaline Rush Boon allows the player to gain the Slap effect upon mantling, hurdling, and wall jumping. This effect essentially gives players unlimited energy regeneration for a short term, similar to using slap juice or slapberries.

4) Gold Ammo Boon

The Gold Ammo Boon is a unique perk that lets players gain ammo when picking up bars. It's a great way for them to stay stocked up on ammunition and engage in longer firefights without worrying about bullets.

5) Greed Boon

The Greed Boon is perhaps one of the coolest Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, encapsulating the overarching theme of Lawless. Applying this power allows players to find extra bars from eliminations and opening any type of container.

How to get Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Open a rare chest or visit a Black market to get your hand on Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

You can easily get Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 by purchasing it from one of the three Black markets or by obtaining it as loot from rare chests. There is no other way for you to obtain these perks. Unlike the last chapter, you will not be able to return sprites to the shrine in exchange for these Boons.

The new Chapter 6 Season 2 map offers three Black markets along with a host of new named locations and POIs where you can get your hands on rare chests. Dive into the map of Lawless and be the first one to collect all five Boons.

