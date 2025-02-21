Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless is here, introducing new places to visit and items to grab. The new season sees a rapid transition from rustic Japan to a crime-infested city, so it comes as no surprise that an array of new experiences are in tow.

Here's everything new in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless.

Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless

1) New locations

Explore an array of new locations and POIs in the map of Lawless (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless makes major map changes to the islands, introducing a host of new locations and areas to drop in.

Crime City is the unofficial capital of Lawless, filled with exciting areas like the Hostile Hotel, Wise Guys Bookstore, and the Launder Mat.

Additionally, players can head to Outlaw Oasis, a high-end hangout luxury spa and resort that has joined the fray as part of the map changes. Alternatively, those with a thirst for gold can run amok to Shiny Shafts, the center of Fletcher Kane's mining operation. One can also take the fight to Lonewolf Lair, the nefarious wolf's base of operations for a chance to take down the boss.

2) New weapons

A host of new weapons accompany Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 brings in tow an array of new weapons and items that can spice up the Lawless experience. The update introduces the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle and Falcon Eye Sniper, two powerful weapons offering different fighting styles to players.

For melee combat lovers, the kneecapper is the perfect way to deal damage while reducing the Energy cost of sprinting and increasing sprint speed and jump height. Additionally, the new Outlaw Shotgun and the dual-wield Pump & Dump are set to arrive with the future v34.10 update.

Defeating the boss Kane Fletcher will reward players with the Mythic Fletcher Kane’s Double Down Pistol and the Unstoppable Medallion.

3) New items and consumables

A host of new consumables make their way to the game (Image via Epic Games)

As for items, players are in for a treat. The new season introduces the Thermite, a powerful explosive that can be used to open the fabled vault.

Additionally, players can use the new Plasma Burst Laser or the Rocket Drill, which arrives in the later v34.10 update. These items will be key in weakening the defenses of the vault and stealing what lies behind the reinforced doors.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 also introduces new consumable items to buff the gameplay and make survival easier. The Port-A-Cover offers a protective dome for enemy onslaughts, while the Pulse Scanner can help detect enemies, similar to the tracking abilities of hired followers.

As for healing, players are spoilt for choices. They can either use the Med-Mist Grenade to splash heal in the area or use the new Gold Splash, which grants Gold Rush and heals 20 Health or 20 Shield if you’re at full Health already.

4) New gold and currency mechanic

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 offers a brand-new currency (Image via Epic Games)

Gold is the overarching item that connects with the theme of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. The update introduces a new way to earn gold by tapping the Gold Veins with your Pickaxe, rewarding you with bars (the shiny ones. Not musical).

Additionally, swimming in gold-infused water will place players under Gold Rush — a new status effect that increases your speed, the speed of Pickaxe swings, and its damage against structures.

Additionally, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 introduces Dill Bits crypto, a unique currency that is sealed behind vaults. This is a temporary in-game currency that can be used to buy weapons and items. However, unlike gold, the Dill Bits are temporary and do not carry over from match to match.

These Dill bits or gold bars can also be used to purchase items at one of the three Black Markets around the map. These shady popups offer a selection of Mythic and Legendary items, as well as Boons, that can make the gameplay more exciting.

5) New vehicles and upgraded train

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 has new armored trucks and train full of loot (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 takes the theme of heists up a notch by introducing major overhauls to the loot vehicles in the game. The update introduces Kane's Armored Transport convoys. These vehicles will transport valuables across the map. Players can hijack them and drive or loot them.

Additionally, players get a business-class ticket to the Armored Train, a revamped and spicier version of the regular loot on wheels. The new train will have powerful turrets to deter ambitious players and once they are all destroyed, it comes to a halt. After the train stops, players can use Thermite to blow open the vault car and loot the items and consumables inside.

6) New Mythic weapons and medallions

Defeat Kane Fletcher in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 to get his medallion and item (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 makes the gameplay even more exciting by introducing an array of mythic weapons and medallions.

Players can take on the Fletcher Kane boss and defeat him to be rewarded with the Mythic Fletcher Kane’s Double Down Pistol and the Unstoppable Medallion. The Medallion increases sprint speed and allows players to bash enemies while sprinting.

Additionally, defeating the Shogun X NPC on the map will reward players with the new Super Shield Medallion, which places down a Shield Bubble Jr. when using a self-healing item like a Med Kit or Shield Potion.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 also introduces a new partnership with the popular Mortal Kombat franchise, offering players the chance to get their hands on Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit, which allows players to ice slide into opponents and deal damage with the frosty fists.

7) New boons

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 introduces five new boons (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 introduces five new boons to aid in the Lawless gameplay and make things interesting. Here are all the buffs that players will encounter on the new map:

Vulture Boon : Reveal where enemies are eliminated on the map for a short time

: Reveal where enemies are eliminated on the map for a short time Gold Rush Boon : Opening or destroying Chests grants Gold Rush

: Opening or destroying Chests grants Gold Rush Adrenaline Rush Boon : Gain the Slap effect upon mantling, hurdling, and wall jumping

: Gain the Slap effect upon mantling, hurdling, and wall jumping Gold Ammo Boon : Gain ammo when picking up Bars

: Gain ammo when picking up Bars Greed Boon: Find extra Bars from eliminations and opening containers

