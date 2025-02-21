When does Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 end?

Based on official information provided by Epic Games, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 ends on May 2, 2025. This means the current phase of the storyline will last for roughly 70 days. This is a considerably short amount of time, and hopefully, those purchasing the Battle Pass will be able to complete it.

Considering that Outlaw Midas and Sub-Zero will be part of the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass, missing out on them will be disheartening, to say the least. You will be able to purchase them later on from the Item Shop, but a lot of V-Bucks will be involved. As such, earning them by reaching Seasonal Level 200 is for the best.

Will Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2's ending be delayed?

Based on what has been observed in the last season, it is highly unlikely that anything will be delayed. This is also because the potential dates for future updates v34.10 and v34.20 have been leaked.

Since this information is based on data mining, it implies Epic Games seems confident about delivering updates on time. As such, there will not be any delays for the end of Chapter 6 Season 2, or during the current timeline.

Will Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 have a live event?

With this being the second major new phase of Chapter 6, we could see a live event occur toward the end of Season 2. Of course, it all depends on how the storyline plays out. However, taking into account that we had a live event in Chapter 5 Season 2, the same should follow suit in Chapter 6 Season 2.

It's far too early to say anything with absolute certainty, but the idea of another live event is rather exciting. On that note, if you are interested in seeing what Chapter 6 Season 2 has in store, check out the early patch notes for update (v34.00).

