Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00 update) early patch notes: New weapons, locations, Battle Pass skins, and more

As per the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00 update) early patch notes, the transition from Chapter 6 Season 1 is scheduled to take place on February 21, 2025. This will be the last downtime for Chapter 6 Season 1, and the very first for Chapter 6 Season 2.

Ad

There's a lot of new content that we can expect to see added once the update goes live. Most of it has been revealed in the Chapter 6 Season 2 trailer. However, a lot more will only be showcased once the servers are online after the downtime ends.

On that note, here is everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00 update) early patch notes.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00 update) early patch notes

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00 update) early patch notes shed light on upcoming Battle Pass

Ad

Trending

Scrat, is that you? (Image via Epic Games)

A total of eight characters have been revealed for Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass. Aside from the new variant of Midas, everyone else is a newcomer. As of this writing, most characters remain nameless as Epic Games has yet to reveal their identity. This could be because they were revealed in front of a police lineup, and hence, their names were not provided (owing to the "Lawless" theme).

Ad

The two that we know of are Sub-Zero, who is part of the Fortnite x Mortal Kombat collaboration, and Big Dill. The latter is currently engaged in a "rap beef" with T-Pain. He is also a wanted criminal and seems to be besties with The Brat. Together, they form the rap duo known as Tasty Bois.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00 update) early patch notes shed light on upcoming weapons and items

Ad

Ice, Ice, Zero! (Image via Epic Games)

A myriad of new weapons and items will be introduced to the loot pool. Meltanite will be used to crack open Gold Vaults. Akimbo shotguns and SMGs are making their debut alongside a very powerful shotgun that Midas could be seen wielding in the trailer. There's also talk of a new laser-based weapon being added. It, too, could be seen in the trailer.

Ad

In addition to these, there will be mythic weapons as well that will be introduced as part of the Fortnite x Mortal Kombat collaboration. In the trailer, Sub-Zero can be seen using them for a brief second. There's also the possibility of an electric baseball bat being added as a melee weapon. It could be part of the rumored Fortnite x Yakuza collaboration.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00 update) early patch notes reveal new POIs - Crime City, Goldmine, and Baron's Mansion

Ad

All that glitters will be stolen! (Image via Epic Games)

A short while ago, Epic Games posted a teaser to showcase the first new POI called Crime City. It seems like a lawless neighbor (which suits the theme), and crime is at an all-time high. This is in contrast to the posh Baron's Mansion POI, which is home to the antagonist of Chapter 6 Season 2. His name is yet to be revealed, but he seems to have an aristocratic flair about him.

Ad

The other POI of note that could be seen in the trailer is a Goldmine. With Midas back in the storyline, it could be that the Goldmine POI belongs to him. This is due to his Golden Touch ability, which turns everything he touches into gold. Then again, this leads to the conundrum as to why he's stealing Gold Bars.

Miscellaneous content listed Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00 update) early patch notes

Ad

This certainly looks like a pickled-up situation! (Image via Epic Games)

With the major stuff out of the way, the smaller things can be dissected. Based on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00 update) early patch notes, the Train will be getting a much-needed makeover. You will be able to enter the Train, not just fight atop it.

Ad

Business Turrets will be back in business, there will be a new Rocket Ram variant called Rocket Drill. There will be an Armored Van, as well as a new variant of the Armored Wall as cited by veteran leaker ShiinaBR. There will be new Medallions, which means new buffs and bonuses. Some weapons from the current phase of the storyline will carry over as well.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In conclusion, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.00 update) early patch notes offer an insight into what to expect, but a lot is still unknown. While the trailer offers a sneak peek into the upcoming content, that's just the tip of the iceberg.

We will not know the full scope of things until the downtime ends on February 21, 2025. However, based on everything showcased thus far, it's going to be an explosive new season.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback