Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer breakdown

Epic Games just released the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer, leaving the community speechless. The new season of crime and mayhem is set to arrive on February 21, 2025, and with less than four days left, this clip is the perfect way to know what to expect.

We will break down everything in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer and hunt down all the clues, references, and Easter eggs.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer teases new weapons, characters, and gameplay

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer begins with Dill, one of the main characters of the season, escaping after looting a bank. He is seen celebrating but that celebration seems to be short-lived — a large armored van runs him over and the woman driving it steals the bag of gold, making a run for it.

The sticky grenade is back (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

The next scene confirms that the beloved sticky grenade launcher is set to be back in this season of Lawless. One of the Battle Pass characters featured in the previous teaser is seen blowing up the armored van with the weapon and nabbing the bag. However, another character comes and snatches the bag, escaping on her bike.

A closeup of the newly-added meltanite charges (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

While fleeing on her bike, she is faced with a llama armed to the teeth with meltanite, the new explosive weapon. The closeup shot gives viewers their first glance at this weapon that can blow up loot vans and vaults. The huge explosion sends the bike and the rider into oblivion, with the bag of gold flying out unscathed.

The trailer showcases the new gold mine POI (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

The next scene of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer gives viewers their first glimpse at Gold Mine, the upcoming underground POI set to arrive with the new map. Apart from the abundance of gold, the unique monorail offers a nifty way for players to traverse this long area.

Many new skins are showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

The following scene shifts to gameplay footage, giving players a glimpse at one of the upcoming Battle Pass skins in Chapter 6 Season 2. The wide eyes and prominent 'BOOM' on the clothing could indicate that players might be in for an explosive surprise. The scene also teases a host of weapons in wall-mounted cases, indicating a new mechanic for gamers to obtain their favorite guns.

New weapon cases introduced in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

The purple markers might indicate rarity, aligning with the current color-coding of weapons in Fortnite. These cases could be unlocked with gold or be a part of loot areas, similar to underground vaults and hotspots.

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer depicts in-game footage and showcases the setting of the world (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

The camera shifts to in-game footage, with the looper shooting down an opponent with what seems like a new weapon. The setting of the latest season has a neon and cyberpunk look, accentuated by the darker look compared to the current season of Demon Hunters. Additionally, viewers also get a short but sweet glimpse at the armored truck or loot van that is set to arrive with Lawless.

A laser-powered weapon is set to make its way to Chapter 6 Season 2 of Fortnite (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

The next scene teases a new laser-based weapon, emitting a powerful red beam that seems to cut down players and structures in its way. The scene also takes a moment to subtly display the simple edit setting which makes building a breeze for old and new players alike.

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer teases a host of new weapons (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

The action continues in the next scene as the new Midas variant is seen wielding a powerful weapon that seems like a double-barrel shotgun. It also teases the explosive power of the meltanite charge that explodes in the background, adding a cinematic effect and complementing the background track.

Sub-Zero makes a celebrity appearance in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

The high-octane shot is followed by a surprise cameo by Sub-Zero, one of the legendary characters from the Mortal Kombat franchise. He is seen wielding his signature Kori blade and shooting a line of ice forward.

The beloved train seems to have received a rather dangerous facelift (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

The next shot of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer gives players a first look at the revamped train, now decked with laser-guided turrets that seem to shoot at players who climb it. Additionally, the footage shows one of the train coaches hollowed out, suggesting that players can finally enter the train.

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer showcases ways to open the vault (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

The camera pans to an action-packed shot of an ongoing heist to open the vault. It depicts three methods that players can use to open the locked vault — rocket drill, meltanite charge, and the laser-powered weapon.

The Dill medallion is displayed in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

Next, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer gives players their first glimpse at the Dill medallion, the new mythic token that replaces the current ones in Demon Hunters. Although the powers are unknown, these medallions seem to be accompanied by a rather enticing stash of gold and weapons. Each vault seems to have two medallions, raising the ante and leveling the playing field.

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer introduces many new skins (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer continues with the cinematic, showcasing two new Battle Pass skins that are set to arrive soon as well as revealing the exterior of the gold mine POI showcased before.

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer showcases the villain as well (Image via YouTube/Epic Games)

The final shot of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless trailer reveals the overarching villain of the season, easily identifiable by his evil grin and menacing growl. He takes a long sniff at the bag of gold brought by his henchmen, apparently satisfied. The trailer ends with the key art of the season displayed across the screen.

