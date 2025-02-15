Fortnite leaks suggest upcoming Loot Van in Chapter 6 Season 2

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that the upcoming Chapter 6 Season 2 will have a unique Loot Van that could spice things up for players. This unique feature comes with a host of perks and unique loot that could be a game-changer for those who dare to infiltrate it.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Loot Van in Chapter 6 Season 2 based on the Fortnite leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are requested to take it with a jug of chug and a healthy pinch of salt.

Fortnite might get Loot Vans in Chapter 6 Season 2

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners such as @ShiinaBR, @FNBRintel, and more suggest that the upcoming Chapter 6 Season 2 will have a unique money van or loot van. These unique vehicles will reportedly contain weapons and bars and can only be opened by planting a meltanite charge at the back door.

According to the leaks, it takes a few seconds for the meltanite charges to work before the van's doors open, revealing the loot inside. The van will reward players with weapons and bars, similar to bunkers and loot zones found currently in the game. This money van could be a great way for players to get their hands on loot and gain a head start in the upcoming season of Lawless.

Although there is no official confirmation regarding the location, players will probably find this van in specific named locations or POIs on the map. Additionally, these could also be moving targets that players might have to stop and steal from. Gamers will have to wait to jump into the map of Lawless to put these speculations to rest and see if these Fortnite leaks hold true.

However, Epic Games is yet to announce this feature officially for the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, which drops on February 21, 2025. With less than a week left before the new season drops, players cannot wait to explore new named locations like Crimson City and scout for this money van to stock up on their gold bar reserve.

