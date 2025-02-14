All Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass skins revealed 

Epic Games has done the needful and showcased all of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass skins in advance. It would seem that they wanted to beat leakers/data miners to it. That said, it is unclear why they chose to do this, but this change of pace is welcome nonetheless.

However, they have yet to showcase how the characters will look in-game. This will likely be revealed during the downtime by leakers/data miners. Until then, here's the official lineup for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass skins.

Note: Some character names mentioned in the article will serve as placeholders until official names have been revealed by Epic Games.

There are a total of eight Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass skins

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass skins will be listed and talked about from left to right:

1) VLC Girl: This female character is referred to as the VLC Girl, as she has a cone on her head that resembles the VLC icon. Not much else is known about her.

2) Sub-Zero: Sub-Zero will be one of two characters that will be part of the upcoming Fortnite x Mortal Kombat collaboration and one of the three Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass skins we know by name.

3) Girl with black-pink braids: Much like VLC Girl, not much is known about this character. By the looks of things, she could be a resident of Crime City.

4) Midas: One has to truly wonder why Midas turned to a life of crime, given that he can turn anything he touches into gold. Whatever the reason, he will likely be an antagonist in Chapter 6 Season 2.

5) Girl with swords: The only thing that can be confirmed about this character is that she knows her way around swords. She has a rapier strapped to each leg and may be part of Midas' entourage.

6) Big Dill: Of all the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass skins, Big Dill is by far the weirdest character. He will be an antagonist, likely playing second fiddle to Midas. He also has a banger playlist which Epic Games shared to social media platform X.

7) Purple Girl: Much like most of the others, her identity is not yet known. She could be a thief based on her appearance, but it's best not to jump to conclusions.

8) Not Battle Beast from Invincible: No, this character is not part of any Fortnite x Invincible collaboration, and is definitely not Battle Beast. While he may resemble the character, he seems to be an aristocratic crime lord.

For now, that is everything we know about these Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass skins. More details could be revealed once the live event concludes this weekend. By the looks of things, we're in for a "Lawless" season, full of heists, robberies, and maybe even some new crime factions.

