Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event: Everything we know

The buildup for the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event has officially kicked off in-game. Daigo, who will be the main character, can be seen meditating in front of a Portal. Six masks can also be seen floating in front of him. Given that he is a magic mask maker and the current owner of The Thousand Faces shop, this lines up with the lore.

Daigo has two younger siblings: Kendo and Jade. Thanks to some leaked voice lines, we know that Jade might also be a part of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event. Daigo is also the descendant of the family which just happens to have served as the main cause of the Shattering War in Oninoshima. That said, here is everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event.

Note: Some parts of this article are based on leaks.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event: Potential start date, main characters, sequence of events, and more

Based on the information we have from leakers, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event will likely go live on Saturday, February 15, 2025. This calculation has been done using the logic that every day, one of the masks floating in front of Daigo will turn on.

This will mark the beginning of the next stage of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event. With today being day 0, Daigo has taken his position in front of the Portal and will remain there until all six marks turn on. Considering this theory, the total time taken will be six days, with Saturday being day 7.

Daigo will also have a few voice lines to say when you interact with him. He will likely have a new voice line each day. This will help players understand what's going on and why he's sitting in front of a Demon Portal. Based on what is known, his ultimate goal will likely be to enter the Spirit Realm and save his sister, Jade. He also aims to defeat the darkness that lingers within the Spirit Realm.

Unfortunately, the rewards for partaking in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 live event and the exact time it will start, largely remains unknown. Epic Games has not provided these details. The only thing that is official is that Daigo can be seen in front of the Portal in-game. You can visit him during a match and interact with him if you want. We can expect more information to be revealed later this week.

