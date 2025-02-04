Fortnite leak suggests The Getaway LTM could return in Chapter 6 Season 2

According to the latest Fortnite leak, the Getaway LTM (Limited Time Mode) could return during Chapter 6 Season 2. During the early days of the game, LTMs were a huge part of the ecosystem. This was partly because, unlike Battle Royale, LTMs had their own rules and playstyle. This deviation from the norm allowed players to try something other than the core gameplay mode.

The information regarding The Getaway LTM making a return comes from none other than @HYPEX. He is one of the most reliable and trusted leakers/data miners within the community who has been active since 2017. With that said, here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: The information comes from an extremely reliable source, but should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leak suggests Chapter 6 Season 2's "Heist" theme could be why The Getaway LTM is returning

Based on HYPEX's hypothesis, The Getaway LTM is likely to return because of the upcoming theme of Chapter 6 Season 2. With it rumored to be revolving around heists, it would make sense to have an LTM in-game that had mechanics related to heisting.

For the uninitiated, the goal of The Getaway LTM was to locate a team, collect the prize inside, and escape with the goods, all while fighting enemies. The first four teams that survived and escaped to a van with the stolen goods would win.

Considering that the upcoming "Heist" season has an upcoming mechanic codenamed "Car Highjacking," it's easy to see how the LTM fits into the picture. With Epic Game updating the files related to it, this is some guarantee that it's making a grand return after five long years.

That being said, it is unknown if the LTM will retain its original features or if new ones have been added to it. With the advent of UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) and the advancement of creation tools over the years, a lot could be done for the LTM. With Chapter 6 Season 1 ending on February 21, 2025, we can expect more information about this to come to light in the coming days/weeks.

