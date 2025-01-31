Fortnite leaks suggest a mini-event planned for Chapter 6 Season 1

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Epic Games has a mini-event planned for the end of Chapter 6 Season 1. The information was shared by veteran leaker/data-miner @HYPEX earlier this week. However, nothing in the files suggest the same. Thanks to @Egyptian_Leaker, we know the mini-event would be codenamed "GrillMoon."

During today's Fortnite downtime (January 31, 2025), the long-awaited information related to a mini-event was uncovered. The entire community of leakers/data-miner unanimously confirmed that Epic Games has indeed something planned. While the precise details are yet to be decrypted, there is enough to get a rough idea of what could happen.

Note: The information about the upcoming mini-event has been shared by all major leakers/data-miners within the community. Nevertheless, given the nature of leaks, it should be taken with a grain of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leaks suggest Chapter 6 Season 1 mini-event will involve combat and an NPC Boss

Based on the limited information at hand, the mini-event will have a buildup of roughly 11 days. Daigo, one of the many NPCs in Chapter 6 Season 1, will tease this mini-event daily through his dialogues. You will be able to interact with him to get some sort of a teaser.

The mini-event will also feature elements of combat and the NPC Boss known as Shogun X. Demon Masks, Masamune Sword, and Grind Rails will be involved as well. However, it is unclear how they will be related. The only thing that comes to mind is that these weapons/items will be usable by players during the mini-event.

Note: The aforementioned information has been shared by @Wensoing.

That said, this mini-event, could see the community face-off against Shogun X to safeguard this reality or something along those lines. Back in Chapter 5 Season 4, they had to band together to defeat Doctor Victor Von Doom. Since this would be a mini-event, having something like this would make the most sense.

We will likely get more information about "GrillMoon" over the coming days. If indeed this is the end-of-season mini-event, it could lead up to the end of Chapter 6 Season 1, which will occur on February 25, 2025. Will be interesting to see what Epic Games has planned this time around.

