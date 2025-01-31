Fortnite downtime today (January 31, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (January 31, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 AM ET. Matchmaking will be disabled shortly beforehand, and the servers will be live again by 6:30 AM ET. This downtime paves the way for v33.30, the last and final major update for Chapter 6 Season 1. As always, if you want to play to gain extra XP before the servers go offline, Creative would be your safest bet.

Based on the information available, this update will usher in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2. The Battle Pass Outfits were revealed not too long ago alongside POIs and some of the weapons/items that will be present in the loot pool.

As for Battle Royale/Zero Build, Godzilla will be leaving Fortnite and be vaulted. The collaboration with MonsterVerse will officially be over (for now). It was truly a larger-than-life experience for those who got to turn into the Kaiju and use its abilities.

Here is some more information about the Fortnite downtime today (January 31, 2025).

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (January 31, 2025) last?

As per the details provided by Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (January 31, 2025) will last approximately two and a half hours. The servers will go offline at 4 AM ET and should return to active status by 6:30 AM ET.

An official update will be provided by the developer on X and/or via a blog post when they are back online. More information can be found on Epic Games' status website. Keep in mind that the downtime could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Content changes for Fortnite update v33.30

As of now, three things can be confirmed. The first is that the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event will be ending once downtime begins. All aspects of the collaboration (items/weapons), will likely be vaulted since they are all related to Godzilla. Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 will go live once the downtime ends.

This update will also introduce some QoL (quality-of-life) and bug fixes to LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. No new content is expected since the last major update was on December 9, 2024.

In an official capacity, this is everything we know. If you'd like to know more about potential content, read the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 (v33.30 update) early patch notes.

