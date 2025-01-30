All Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skins revealed

Epic Games has finally confirmed that there will be a total of three Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skins. As seen in the trailer, the characters are not new per se, but rather newer variants/iterations of older ones. With the developers trying to keep the OG Chapter similar to what it was back in the day, it makes sense that "remixed" versions of characters present then are featured now.

The Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skins in question are variants/iterations of Cuddle Team Leader, Sparkle Specialist, and Black Knight. They all share a lot of semblance to the original versions but have their own unique design aspect. Here is more on the characters in detail.

Note: Until their names are officially revealed by Epic Games, we shall take to calling them "remixed" versions.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

There are a total of three Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skins

Cuddle Team Leader Remixed

Trending

Cuddle Team Leader Remixed leaping into action! (Image via Epic Games)

Compared to the original version of the character, this variant/iteration which will be one of the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skins, is kitted out with tactical gear.

She has night vision goggles, a combat body suit, ammo pouches, and the initials C.T.L. (Cuddle Team Leader) printed on her vest. It would seem that the inspiration behind this design stems from the fact that she is ready for a fight at any moment.

Sparkle Specialist Remixed

Sparkle Specialist Remixed on the extreme left (Image via Epic Games)

This version of the character has been bedazzled and made to look more hip. She now has two buns instead of a ponytail, and her attire has been slightly reworked to look more modern. Given how popular the original Sparkle Specialist is, players are going to grind XP to unlock this Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skin for certain.

Black Knight Remixed

Black Knight Remixed with eyes of fiery red (Image via Epic Games)

Out of all the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skins, this character looks absolutely menacing. Compared to the original Black Knight, this variant seems to be more ferocious. His eyes have a fiery red glow, which is a rather cool effect.

This might be a Selectable Style for the character in-game. The armor he's wearing also looks a bit more refined. This could be due to the leap in the technology used to design in-game assets, but whatever it is, it looks really good.

You will be able to get your hands on these Battle Pass skins on January 31, 2025, when Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 starts.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback