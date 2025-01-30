All Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skins revealed

Epic Games has finally confirmed that there will be a total of three Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skins. As seen in the trailer, the characters are not new per se, but rather newer variants/iterations of older ones. With the developers trying to keep the OG Chapter similar to what it was back in the day, it makes sense that "remixed" versions of characters present then are featured now.
The Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skins in question are variants/iterations of Cuddle Team Leader, Sparkle Specialist, and Black Knight. They all share a lot of semblance to the original versions but have their own unique design aspect. Here is more on the characters in detail.
Note: Until their names are officially revealed by Epic Games, we shall take to calling them "remixed" versions.
There are a total of three Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skins
Cuddle Team Leader Remixed
Compared to the original version of the character, this variant/iteration which will be one of the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skins, is kitted out with tactical gear.
She has night vision goggles, a combat body suit, ammo pouches, and the initials C.T.L. (Cuddle Team Leader) printed on her vest. It would seem that the inspiration behind this design stems from the fact that she is ready for a fight at any moment.
Sparkle Specialist Remixed
This version of the character has been bedazzled and made to look more hip. She now has two buns instead of a ponytail, and her attire has been slightly reworked to look more modern. Given how popular the original Sparkle Specialist is, players are going to grind XP to unlock this Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skin for certain.
Black Knight Remixed
Out of all the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass skins, this character looks absolutely menacing. Compared to the original Black Knight, this variant seems to be more ferocious. His eyes have a fiery red glow, which is a rather cool effect.
This might be a Selectable Style for the character in-game. The armor he's wearing also looks a bit more refined. This could be due to the leap in the technology used to design in-game assets, but whatever it is, it looks really good.
You will be able to get your hands on these Battle Pass skins on January 31, 2025, when Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 starts.
