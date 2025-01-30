Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 trailer breakdown

Epic Games has just posted the trailer for Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2, and it is a throwback to the good old days. It even added Backstreet Boys - Everybody (Backstreet's Back) as the accompanying soundtrack for the video. Suffice it to say, the developers are going all out to give new players a taste of the OG timeline.

For those new to the game, Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 will go live on January 31, 2025, likely at 9 am Eastern Time (this is the usual time Epic Games tends to release new content).

In the trailer, there are many Easter eggs hidden in plain sight. They pertain to Outfits, weapons that will be part of the loot pool, and a few throwback references to Chapter 1 Season 2.

With that in mind, here is a breakdown of the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 trailer and everything you can expect to see in-game soon.

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 trailer reveals a lot of content lined up

Weapons/items coming to Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2

Boogie nights are returning! (Image via Epic Games)

As seen in the trailer, the Boogie Bomb, Minigun, and Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug are all returning. It can be argued that the Boogie Bomb will be a bane for many players, but it is accurate for the timeline. One will have to learn to counter it or end up with a fatal dancing fever.

The Minigun and Chug Jug will be saving graces in many scenarios. One will lay waste to anything within mid-range, while the other can heal players and get them back into the fray.

Battle Pass Outfits coming to Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2

Back Bling(ed) (Image via Epic Games)

Moving on from these three weapons, there are also three Outfits. The first is a remix of Sparkle Specialist. This iteration of the character has been glammed up a little more than her predecessor.

There's also a new version of Cuddle Team Leader. This iteration of the character is much more kitted out than the original.

Lastly, a variant of Black Knight can be seen, with this version of the character having fiery red eyes. At least two of these characters will have a dedicated Back Bling each, as seen in the trailer.

Guess who's back? (Image via Epic Games)

That being said, we know that these are Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass Outfits, as their original versions were part of the OG timeline. This is why it makes sense to have these iterations added now. Besides, throughout the trailer, the characters have been highlighted numerous times. This is usually Epic Games' way to ensure the community knows what to expect.

POIs coming to Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2

We're going full "Tilt" on January 31, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

Moving on from cosmetics, five Named Locations on the map have been showcased in the trailer. Here is the list:

Haunted Hills

Junk Junction

Shifty Shafts

Snobby Shores

Tilted Towers

Note that there will be more POIs present on the Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 map. As for Landmarks, Epic Games has yet to reveal them officially.

In conclusion

Expand Tweet

The next phase of the OG season will be brimming with excitement. For players who have already lived through the golden era, this will be a return to those times. As for new players, they will experience Fortnite as it was back in 2017-2018.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback