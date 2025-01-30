Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 (v33.30 update) early patch notes: Godzilla vaulted, OG Season 2 Battle Pass, and other new content

As per the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 (v33.30 update) early patch notes, the third update is scheduled for January 31, 2025. This will likely be the second last (perhaps the very last) update for this phase of the storyline. Reputed leaker/data-miner @ShiinaBR has shared a list of potentially upcoming content that we can expect to see added once the update goes live.
Aside from the information provided by the individual, we have some official news from Epic Games itself, which pertains to OG Chapter 1 Season 2. Here's is everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 (v33.30 update) early patch notes.
Note: Some aspects of the articles are based on leaks provided by @ShiinaBR and are subject to change. The information presented herein should be taken with a grain of salt.
Everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 (v33.30 update) early patch notes
Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event ends - Godzilla will be leaving the island
According to official Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 (v33.30 update) early patch notes, Godzilla will leave Fortnite on January 31, 2025. The Kaiju has been on the island for nearly three weeks, and it's now finally time to say goodbye. It is unclear if players will be able to turn into Godzilla later via Creative, but that would be a nice gesture to leave the community with.
Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 - Battle Pass, map reveal, and release date
Based on the official information provided via Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 (v33.30 update) early patch notes, OG Chapter 1 Season 2 will start on January 31, 2025. There will be a dedicated Battle Pass, with at least three characters being confirmed. The highlight of this upcoming season will be the return to Tilted Towers. It will very likely become a hotspot for players to fight over until OG Chapter 1 Season 2 ends.
Miscellaneous
Aside from the aforementioned Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 (v33.30 update) early patch notes, there are a few more things we could expect to see. Here is the list provided by ShiinaBR:
- Likely more Chapter 6 Season 2 leaks
- Hatsune Miku Car Cosmetics
- XXXTentacion ICON Emote
- Likely New Level Up Quest Pack
- Heavy Impact Sniper Rifle (Creative)
- New Collaborations
- Mini Live Event Teasers
- New Fortnite Kicks
- More Skins updated for shop return
With this phase of the storyline coming to an end, there's not much else we could expect to see. All major collaborations and crossovers like Cars, Demon Slayer, and Blade Runner, will likely only to fruition in Chapter 6 Season 2, and beyond. For the time being this is everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 (v33.30 update) early patch notes.
