Fortnite x Sabrina Carpenter collaboration rumored to be in development

According to the latest rumor, Fortnite x Sabrina Carpenter collaboration could be in development. The rumor was first shared by @Shpeshal_Nick, who has correctly predicted several major collaborations such as The Witcher and Doom. Both of the protagonists (Geralt Of Rivia and Doom Slayer) from their respective franchises were added to the game in Chapter 4 Season 1.

The post was also re-shared on X by veteran leakers/data-miners @HYPEX and @ShiinaBR, alongside others. Given their reputation within the community, there may be some truth to this rumor. They mention that details were shared with Shpeshal_Nick by an insider back in August 2024. Here is more on the topic and what we could expect from a potential Fortnite x Sabrina Carpenter collaboration.

Note: The information contained within this article is based on rumors. Although the sources are reliable, it's best to take things with a shot of "Espresso".

Fortnite x Sabrina Carpenter collaboration: Everything we know thus far

As per @Shpeshal_Nick, if the Fortnite x Sabrina Carpenter collaboration comes to fruition, the artist will get her very own Icon Series Outfit in-game. Other cosmetics such as Emotes, Back Blings, Pickaxes, Wraps, and Gliders are also a possibility. As always, more Jam Tracks will be added for players to use in the Fortnite Festival.

Given her rise to fame, there is a high chance that Sabrina Carpenter could be a headline act in the near future. However, it is far too soon to say if she will take the spotlight from Hatsune Miku once Fortnite Festival Season 7 ends.

Since the insider shared this information back in August 2024, there is a chance Carpenter could indeed be featured next season. But with Hatsune Miku collaborating with Rocket League soon, it's far too early to say anything.

That's all we know regarding a potential Fortnite x Sabrina Carpenter collaboration. More updates may arrive once Chapter 6 Season 2 begins.

