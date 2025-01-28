Rocket League leaks suggest Hatsune Miku collaboration coming soon

According to the recent Rocket League leaks, Hatsune Miku, who is currently the featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 7, will come to Rocket League. The information has been brought to light by leaker/data-miner @SamLeakss, who's a reputed source of information within the community for Rocket League and Rocket Racing alike.

Their post on X has also been shared by senior leakers/data-miners @HYPEX, @ShiinaBR, and @iFireMonkey, who have been part of the ecosystem since the game's inception. As such, the information has been vouched for. Here is more on the topic at hand and what we can expect from the Rocket League x Hatsune Miku collaboration.

Note: While the information comes from a reliable source and has been vouched for by others, it should be taken with a grain of salt as it is subject to change.

Rocket League leaks showcase upcoming Car skins, they should come to Fortnite as well

Based on the image posted by SamLeakss, at least three Car skins can be seen. These seem to be undoubtedly part of the Rocket Leauge x Hatsune Miku collaboration. There may be other cosmetics as well such as decals. Furthermore, with both IPs belonging to Epic Games, it would make sense to have a cross-collaboration simultaneously.

According to the Rocket League leaks, it is being suggested that the collaboration could kick off on Wednesday (February 29, 2025). This is yet to be confirmed by Epic Games, but if the timeline is accurate, an update could be provided on their official social platforms within the next few hours. That's not all that players can expect.

According to the Rocket League leaks, many of these cosmetics being added to Rocket Racing will also come to Fortnite. As of now, a complete list is yet to be compiled and shared. Nevertheless, as mentioned, when the Rocket Leauge x Hatsune Miku collaboration goes live, more details will be made available.

Lastly, in all probability, the rewards coming to Fortnite will be usable in both Rocket Racing and Battle Royale/Zero Build. Given that musical instruments can now be used in other modes as cosmetic items, there's a chance of cross-compatibility existing for rewards coming from Rocket League. We can expect to see more Rocket League leaks regarding the same shortly.

