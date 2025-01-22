Marvel Rivals is adding a Rocket League like game mode called Clash of Dancing Lions

In celebration of the Spring Festival, Marvel Rivals is introducing a limited-time mode called Clash of Dancing Lions, which features gameplay similar to Rocket League. The Spring festival begins on January 23, 2025, at 1 AM PST, offering various in-game rewards for players. This limited-time mode allows players to face a 3v3 soccer competition using their favorite heroes. Set in a new Wakanda World Arena, players can showcase their skills and use unique abilities to score goals.

Marvel Rivals introduced Clash of Dancing Lions to celebrate Spring festival

In a recent X post, @MarvelRivals showcased a 1-minute 30-second trailer of the upcoming festival, showcasing the "Clash of Dancing Lions" mode gameplay. From the trailer video, it’s clear that this mode closely resembles the gameplay found in Rocket League. The video also introduced new cosmetics for Star-Lord, Black Widow, and Iron Fist, which players can claim during the event.

The Clash of Dancing Lions LTM mode can be a boon for soccer lovers as they get a chance to play the game, compete against others, showcase their skills, and secure a victory. Unlike traditional soccer games, in this mode, players can use certain abilities to tackle other players or display their skills in the match.

As of now, the developers introduced only three heroes to participate in this mode: Iron Fist, Star-Lord, and Black Widow. Hence, this mode is purely based on a 3v3 fight inside Wakanda's World Arena. Being a limited-time mode, it is recommended you take part in this mode before it ends soon.

