Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to duo with Black Panther

Black Panther is a dive-type Duelist in Marvel Rivals. His abilities provide him with incredible mobility and skilled players can easily jump in and out of battle using his movement. Apart from that, the damage he deals is rather impressive even though he is limited by range since he is primarily a melee hero. Therefore, heroes who can keep up with Black Panther's movement, or help him gain an advantage in a ranged fight are incredible duos for him.

This article will go over five of the best heroes that can duo with Black Panther in Marvel Rivals.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The list does not follow any particular order.

Five best heroes to duo with Black Panther in Marvel Rivals

1) Magik

Magik is a great team-up for Black Panther (Image via NetEase Games)

Starting the list with Magik is reasonable since she has a team-up ability with Black Panther and Psylocke. When Magik is on the battlefield along with Psylocke, Black Panther can tap into Limbo which allows him to rewind time to a certain extent. This is an incredibly useful mechanic as you can effectively regain some health and return to a previous position held a few seconds ago.

For a dive-type Duelist like Black Panther, this ability is important, as it can save him from danger after diving into an unfavorable situation.

2) Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon is a powerful Strategist who can keep up with Black Panther to a certain extent with his Jet Pack Dash ability. More importantly, he can give the King of Wakanda a damage boost with the C.Y.A. The boost can prove to be incredibly useful for him since he is a Duelist.

Furthermore, Rocket Raccoon can use B.R.B. to revive Black Panther in case he falls in battle. The Duelist has 300 health and can easily be taken down if he takes on too many opponents at once. Therefore fast heals, damage boosts, and a rebirth station are all of great use to him.

3) Magneto

Magneto is a strong duo for Black Panther since he can provide the King of Wakanda with the Metal Bulwark, an effective shield. The shield can absorb 300 damage and protect Black Panther from losing his life during battle.

Magneto also has the Metallic Curtain shield which can help his allies remain protected whenever they are being rushed by enemies. Apart from that, Magneto can also deal chip damage over longer ranges, helping Black Panther finish off targets.

4) Iron Man

Iron Man makes up for a great Duelist companion for Black Panther (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Man is yet another brilliant Duelist duo for Black Panther. Black Panther is a melee hero, while Iron Man is a ranged character who remains airborne at all times. His abilities are brilliant for chip damage and his ultimate can wipe out multiple targets all at once as long as they are in range.

Iron Man can also keep up with Black Panther's movement with his Hyper-Velocity ability. Overall, this character can fill in the gaps left by Black Panther's melee-first approach, making him an excellent duo.

5) Luna Snow

Luna Snow has faster base movement as compared to most other heroes due to her Ice Skating passive. This makes her faster than several other heroes and allows her to heal allies on the go. She can not only use her Ice Arts to heal Black Panther but also attach Idol Aura to him. This will heal the duelist even when Luna Snow is focusing on other allies.

Overall, she can not only keep up with Black Panther's movement but even heal him on the go. Her ultimate can also heal him and give him a damage boost alternatively, making her an excellent duo.

