Marvel Rivals players reflect on game's progress

It has been over three months since the official release of Marvel Rivals. The game has so far lived up to its expectations, with minor issues that can easily be fixed. A user named u/Informal-Cod4035 recently posted on r/marvelrivals to start a discussion about the game’s progress. u/DerGrief2 commented that even though they said the “honeymoon” period was over, they still enjoyed the game:

Ad

“Honeymoon phase should be over, but I still have a blast.”

Comment byu/Informal-Cod4035 from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Ad

Trending

u/Critical_Top7851 stated that although the devs were doing excellent work with fresh content, the game still lacked in technical aspects like matchmaking and balance changes:

“Content wise they are doing great. Now I’m hoping to see big improvements in matchmaking which is really not in a great place in my opinion and more balancing to create a much more diverse meta.”

Ad

u/Laliophobic commented that the game felt like a “breath of fresh air” over Overwatch 2. They further said that they might switch to Marvel Rivals completely. However, they wished for some characters to be more lore-accurate.

Comment byu/Informal-Cod4035 from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Ad

However, it was not all praise. One of the major concerns of some of the players was the optimization issues. u/Slightly2Stoopidxd said that the game was so poorly optimized that they lost almost 70 FPS depending on the maps, heroes, or abilities:

"Sad some maps are still so poorly optimized. Depending on map/heros/ults there is like 70 average fps difference. I assumed this was something people were going to focus on but Sad to see my favorite maps are still the worst ones to play on :("

Ad

u/edge4politics summarized the problems with the game and offered some possible fixes. They commented that the game needed proper anti-dive heroes, balanced matchmaking, and a change from the Strategist meta in order to be successful.

Comment byu/Informal-Cod4035 from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Ad

How popular is Marvel Rivals post "honeymoon" phase?

Marvel Rivals continues to live up to the hype that it did on launch day. Reaching more than 200,000 concurrent players daily, it is one of the most popular hero-based shooter games in the market. Even with issues like matchmaking and FPS drops, players seem to be enjoying playing their favorite Marvel heroes.

However, it is high time that the developers look into these certain fixes needed and provide some permanent fixes. Otherwise, they might risk losing a major portion of the player base, which would ultimately lead to the downfall of the game.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.