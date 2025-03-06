Marvel Rivals patch notes (March 6, 2025): Clone Rumble LTM, Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event, and more

New content featured in the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes is going live on March 6, 2025. This includes new events, engaging limited-time game modes, and a range of hero-balancing tweaks. Players will also be able to access the much-awaited Clone Rumble LTM and other in-game items/events.

Ad

This article lists the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes.

Marvel Rivals patch notes for March 6, 2025

Special Event: Galacta's Cosmic Adventure

Prepare for an exciting new event, Galacta's Cosmic Adventure, launching on March 7, 2025, at 01:00:00 AM PT!

Join the adventure to earn the exclusive Black Widow - Mrs. Barnes series costume rewards — completely FREE!

Event Duration: March 7, 2025, 01:00:00 AM PT- April 11, 2025, 01:59:59 AM PT

All-New Mode: Clone Rumble

Clone Rumble LTM (Image via NetEase Games)

Dive into the Clone Rumble, a fresh gameplay mode where you and your teammates choose from the same heroes to battle together!

Ad

Trending

Assemble your impossible team and unleash the full potential of each character to claim victory.

Event Duration:

March 7, 2025, 1:00:00 AM PT - March 10, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT

March 14, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT - March 17, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT

March 21, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT - March 14, 2025, 2:00:00 AM PT

Optimizations

Improved the Human Torch's Lord Proficiency avatar reward.

Added a voice enhancement setting for the microphone.

You can now report those who leave matches prematurely via the menu while still in a match.

Fixes

Ad

All Platforms

General

Fixed an issue where switching from a Proficiency Deluxe Avatar back to the standard Avatar required a re-login to take effect.

Resolved an issue where other players viewing a career profile would not immediately see the latest scores added after reaching maximum proficiency with a hero. A re-login was required for the changes to take effect.

Corrected the blocklist full notification, which mistakenly stated that the friends list was full.

Ad

Maps and Modes

Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.

Resolved various problems with broken collisions, floating objects, etc.

Addressed multiple map sound effect issues.

Also read: Marvel Rivals leak hints at a new event with free Black Widow comic skin

Heroes

Loki's Disappearing Act: Fixed an issue where Loki's UI would vanish after he transformed. The God of Mischief can now keep his tricks visible with the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes!

Human Torch's Meteor Mishap: Resolved a glitch where the Human Torch's Flaming Meteor ability could sometimes trap hit enemies inside walls. Now, foes will feel the burn, not the barrier!

Persistent Pyro-Prison: Fixed an issue that the Human Torch's Pyro-Prison wouldn't promptly disappear upon his defeat. No more lingering flames with the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes!

Loki's Blessing Blunder: Fixed a problem where if Loki and his doppelganger placed Regeneration Domains that overlapped and Loki walked over the overlapped area, then back into his own Regeneration Domain, it would lose its healing effect. Now, the trickster can heal without a hitch!

Punisher's Missile Mayhem: Addressed a rare issue where the Punisher's Ultimate Ability would sometimes continue to detect enemies and fire missiles during network disruptions. The Punisher's firepower is now accurate, even in chaos!

Hela's Knockback Kinks: Resolved an inconsistency where Hela would sometimes be launched up after unleashing her Ultimate Ability. The Goddess of Death will now fly firm to rain destruction her foes!

Wolverine's Leap of Faith: Fixed a quirk where characters launched up by Wolverine's Ultimate Ability would sometimes exhibit exaggerated jumping abilities. The mutant's effect is now properly contained with the new Marvel Rivals patch notes!

Jeff's Ice Surprise: Corrected a bug where when the Team-Up Ability is active, Jeff the Land Shark could launch Frozen Spitballs that exceed expectations via certain actions. The aquatic cutie's attacks are now as intended!

Hela's Vehicle Visibility: Fixed an issue where after Hela releases her Ultimate Ability, sometimes she may not be immediately detected when near the mission vehicle. Now her presence will be felt.

Adam's Ultimate Energy Fail: Resolved a problem where if Adam Warlock's Ultimate Ability failed in certain areas (like cliff edges), 50% energy wouldn't be returned. The hero's energy is now properly restored with the brand-new Marvel Rivals patch notes!

Peni Parker's Positioning Predicament: Fixed a positioning issue that could sometimes occur when Peni was hit by Namor's Ultimate Ability. The mech pilot is now perfectly aligned for battle!

Ad

Check out: MR fans could have gotten a whole different game without any Marvel heroes

PC

Fixed an issue where some graphics cards couldn't enable Intel XeSS.

Console

Fixed an issue where after modifying the mapping of the controller's L3 button, the chat window could not be opened on the results screen.

Resolved a rare issue on PlayStation where Wolverine's Rage Uncaged trophy sometimes wouldn't unlock.

That's all there is to know about the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.