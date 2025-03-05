Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble LTM: How to play, best heroes, and more

Marvel Rivals is bringing a fresh challenge with the Clone Rumble limited-time mode (LTM), where strategy and adaptability will be put to the test. In this mode, both teams select a single hero each, and all players must choose between those two options, leading to chaotic yet strategic mirror matchups. The Clone Rumble event officially begins on March 7, 2025, at 09:00 UTC.

With the developers yet to announce an official end date, players will have to take advantage of the mode while it’s available. Here’s everything players should know about the mode, including the best heroes and the rewards up for grabs.

Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble LTM: How to play, best heroes, and all event rewards

The Clone Rumble event officially begins on March 7, 2025, at 09:00 UTC. As mentioned earlier, the developers have yet to announce an official end date.

At the beginning of the match, both teams will vote on a hero that will be available for their side. Once the selection process is complete, all players must choose between their team's selected hero or the opponent’s pick. This results in an all-out mirror match, where identical abilities clash in unpredictable ways.

Since everyone on a team shares the same hero, synergy becomes more important than ever. If a team selects a support hero, for example, proper positioning and well-timed ability usage can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Likewise, if a more offensive character is chosen, teams must coordinate attacks to overwhelm their opponents. Knowing the chosen hero inside out is key, as predicting the opponent’s next move will allow players to counter them effectively.

Players will need to adapt their strategies mid-game, as identical abilities will constantly be used by both teams.

Best Heroes for Clone Rumble

Black Widow is an excellent pick for those who prefer a quick and agile playstyle in Marvel Rivals. Her fast movement and evasive abilities allow her to outmaneuver opponents, making her a strong choice for those who can utilize her mobility effectively.

Hulk, on the other hand, is a powerhouse that thrives in chaotic environments. His high durability and devastating melee attacks make him a formidable choice, especially when multiple Hulks are smashing through the battlefield at once.

Doctor Strange offers a more strategic approach, with abilities that allow for battlefield control and defensive maneuvers. His teleportation and crowd-control skills make him a solid pick for those who enjoy outplaying their opponents with well-timed plays.

Clone Rumble event rewards

Playing in the Clone Rumble LTM in Marvel Rivals will grant a variety of rewards, including:

Black Widow "Mrs. Barnes" Skin (Free)

MVP Animation

Exclusive Emote

Three Nameplates

Four Sprays

320 Units (In-game Currency)

New Gallery Card

Mystery Reward

Players can jump in when the event kicks off on March 7, 2025, and claim their exclusive rewards.

