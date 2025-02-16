Marvel Rivals reveals hero selection process, sidelining datamine leaks

The rapid gain in popularity of Marvel Rivals has led to a surge in rumors and leaks, as data miners delve into the game's code to uncover potential future characters. These leaks have sparked both excitement and confusion among the community, especially when some datamined heroes, like members of the Fantastic Four, were officially announced shortly after their discovery.

Ad

Recently, speculation arose that developers were planting fake hero data to mislead these data miners. However, the game producers addressed and dismissed these claims in a recent interview with IGN.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about what was said in the interview.

Also read: Marvel Rivals players want these announcer packs added to the game

Marvel Rivals producers give insights on datamining leaks

In an interview with IGN, Marvel Rivals producer Weicong Wu and Marvel Games executive producer Danny Koo discussed the rumors about them allegedly planting fake heroes in the game's code to confuse data miners.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wu explained that the development process involves creating numerous concepts and prototypes, which may leave traces in the code. These remnants don't necessarily indicate future content but reflect past experiments and directions considered during development.

Koo emphasized that the team prefers to focus on developing the game instead of engaging in elaborate schemes to mislead data miners. He compared the situation to someone finding a notebook filled with ideas without context, leading to misinterpretations. Both producers highlighted that while datamined information might hint at potential content, it should be taken with caution, as not all discovered data will make it into the final game.

Ad

They also emphasized that while they plan updates roughly a year in advance, the inclusion of specific characters depends on multiple factors, including gameplay balance and community interest. This approach explains the presence of numerous character references in the code.

In summary, while data miners have uncovered a plethora of potential heroes within the game code, these are not intentional misdirections. Instead, they are natural outcomes of an iterative development process focused on delivering fresh and balanced content to players. Considering this, the community is encouraged to take leaks with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation regarding any update.

Ad

Also read: The 60th Wedding Anniversary bundle in Marvel Rivals: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Read more Marvel Rivals articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.