Marvel Rivals devs are reportedly hiding fake heroes in game files to mislead leakers

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Jan 24, 2025 13:49 GMT
Marvel Rivals devs are reportedly hiding fake heroes in game files to mislead leakers
Marvel Rivals devs may be hiding fake heroes in game files (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals developers are allegedly adding fake heroes to the game files in order to get the better of leakers. On January 24, 2025, a message appeared on the Marvel Rivals leaks Discord channel suggesting that developers could be planting fake characters. Furthermore, screenshots of the actual code showing some hero tags also went viral after being shared by @zvis_ceral.

It's very common for popular games to have data miners exploring game files to uncover unreleased information. However, developers planting fake characters on purpose is virtually unheard of.

Marvel Rivals developers may be hiding fake heroes in the game files

The incident began with a Discord message by a member named Keone, who explained that developers may be hiding fake hero names and tags to fool leakers and data miners:

“Hello everyone, it has come to our attention that the devs have set up characters to catch leakers, not only the ones in the code – but potentially insider sources, too. Kang will probably explain this more as we go on, but here is the current list as far as we can figure out.”

The Discord user also provided a screenshot of heroes who the developers could have planted. The list included the likes of Quicksilver, Nightcrawler, as well as Cyclops and Gambit. However, as the message went viral, popular leaker @zvis_ceral took to X to share screenshots of the code mentioning several heroes.

Therefore, there is proof that the Marvel Rivals game files actually have code that mentions heroes. However, as of the time of writing, there is no conclusive evidence to prove that the code is fake.

It's also natural for the files to have code mentioning actual characters who will be featured in the game in the future. Therefore, it's difficult to identify if the code is fake or not.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
