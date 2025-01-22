New X-Men heroes and their abilities leaked for Marvel Rivals: Professor X, Beast, Nightcrawler, and more

According to recent leaks, numerous X-Men heroes are likely to arrive in Marvel Rivals. The leak was first shared by @X0X_LEAK, a team of data miners with over 17,000 followers on X. The post related to the leak features the names of ten heroes and their abilities, and as of now, the game has 35 unique heroes in three different Classes.

Here's everything we know about the possibly upcoming X-Men heroes and their abilities in Marvel Rivals.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Leak shows upcoming heroes and their abilities

The leaker has mentioned both the name of the hero and their abilities. However, the post neither has a description for any abilities nor explains which are the Ultimate abilities. These are the heroes that could arrive in the game:

Professor X

Jia Jing

Paste Pot Pete

Colossus

Locus

Beast

Nightcrawler

Jubilee

Rogue

Gambit

Professor X in Marvel Rivals: All leaked abilities

According to the Marvel Comics, Charles Xavier, or Professor X, is a powerful telepath and the founder of the X-Men. He dreams of peaceful coexistence between humans and mutants and leads his team to protect both from threats. According to the leak, his abilities are:

X-Men Collection

Potential stimulation

Mind projection

Jia Jing in Marvel Rivals: All leaked abilities

According to the Marvel Comics lore, Jia Jing, aka Sprite, is a Chinese mutant with blue skin and insect-like wings. According to the leak, her abilities are:

Fairy Wings

Fairy Healing

Considering that her second ability has healing capabilities, she would most likely be a Strategist class hero.

Paste-Pot Pete in Marvel Rivals: All leaked abilities

Paste-Pot Pete is the only leaked character that is not from the X-Men Comics. He is one of the most popular supervillains from the Fantastic Four franchise. While his original name was Paste-Pot Pete, he was later called Trapster, which a lot of Marvel fans are more familiar with. Here are his abilities:

Sticky bomb

Glue lasso

Pay attention to your feet

Colossus in Marvel Rivals: All leaked abilities

Colossus is a loyal member of the X-Men, and he is a Russian mutant who can transform his body into organic steel. His abilities are:

Giant Punch

Steel Colossus

Considering his giant body form in both the comics and movies, he would most likely be a Vanguard Class tank hero..

Locus in Marvel Rivals: All leaked abilities

According to the comics, Locs is a mutant villainess with the ability to teleport herself and others to any location they have previously visited. According to the leak, here are her ability names:

Unstable structure

Stable structure

Energy lock

Beast in Marvel Rivals: All leaked abilities

Beast is one of the founding members of the X-Men with superhuman physical strength and genius-level intellect. Here are Beast's ability names:

Dexterity

Field Experiment

Intelligence analysis

Nightcrawler in Marvel Rivals: All leaked abilities

Kurt Wagner, known as Nightcrawler is a member of the X-men with blue skin and a strong tail. This German mutant has the ability to teleport. According to the leak, his abilities are:

Foil style

Epee Style

Phase shift

Jubilee in Marvel Rivals: All leaked abilities

According to the Marvel comics, Jubilee is a Chinese-American mutant who can generate explosive energy plasmoids from her hands. She was once a member of the X-Men but later became a vampire, gaining new abilities. Here are her abilities:

Fireworks

"Atomic bomb

"Atomic Bomb-Excitation

Rogue in Marvel Rivals: All leaked abilities

Rogue was initially a villain who eventually joined the X-Men. She can absorb the memories, abilities, and life force of others through touch. Her abilities are:

Ability to draw

Ability Acquisition: Skill One

Ability Acquisition: Skill Two

Ability Acquisition: Skill Three

The name of her abilities suggests that she does not have her own abilities but can absorb any three of her teammate's abilities at the start of the round. The concept is similar to Loki's ultimate, the God of Mischief.

Gambit in Marvel Rivals: All leaked abilities

According to the comics, Gambit is a skilled thief and a member of the X-Men. He can charge objects using kinetic energy, causing them to explore. Here are his abilities according to the leaks:

Kinetic Energy Card

Energy accumulation

Node Card Array-Projection

Node Card Array-Recycling

That's all the leaked heroes and their abilities. As of now, the release date of these heroes is unknown. However, they are most likely not arriving in Season 1, as two new heroes (Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman) were already announced, and two other Fantastic Four heroes are set to release during mid-season too.

