Marvel Rivals Vanguard tier list (January 2025)

Marvel Rivals Vanguard tier list is something every player should know about. The Vanguard class is the backbone of any team and excels in absorbing damage and protecting allies during crucial moments. Their resilience and ability to hold the line makes them one of the most important classes in the game. There are currently eight characters in the Vanguard class: Captain America, Doctor Strange, Groot, Hulk, Peni Parker, Magneto, Thor, and Venom.

This Marvel Rivals Vanguard tier list aims to rank all characters in this class from best to worst based on their in-game strengths and weaknesses.

Editor's Note: Updated the tier list according to the Season 1 balance changes.

Marvel Rivals Vanguard tier list: All heroes ranked from best to worst

The Marvel Rivals Vanguard tier list has four categories:

S-tier (best)

A-tier

B-tier

C-tier (worst)

Here's how our Marvel Rivals Vanguard tier list looks:

Tier Vanguard S Doctor Strange and Magneto A Groot and Peni Parker B Hulk, Thor, and Venom C Captain America

S-tier: Most effective Vanguards currently in the game

Magneto is S-tier in the Marvel Rivals Vanguard tier list (Image via NetEase Games)

The S-tier category contains Doctor Strange and Magneto primarily because players have access to a shield ability. This can be used to stop a lot of incoming damage and protect the team.

Apart from the shield, Doctor Strange can use a portal ability to launch effective flanks and take the team directly to the objective location on the map. His ultimate ability is a great way to set up the Duelists of the team for multiple kills. It temporarily stuns enemies and makes them easy targets for some quick kills. This can be used near the opponent team when they are grouped up to make the most of the ability.

Magneto can grant allies a personal shield to block some of the damage. His ability kit also has a great ability that can be used to push enemies back to create space. The ultimate ability can be used to deal large area-based damage. It is best if you aim the hurling mass of metals toward weaker characters like Duelists and Strategists of the opponent team.

Both characters are quite easy to use as well and you can learn the effect of each ability by simply playing around in the Practice mode for a while. However, these characters can have more impact even in lower-skilled lobbies.

A-tier: Effective in limited situations

Peni Parker is A-tier in the Marvel Rivals Vanguard tier list (Image via NetEase Games)

Groot and Peni Parker emerged as two of the strongest heavy-duty heroes in Marvel Rivals. However, the spot was snatched away by others due to the lack of versatility in both these picks.

Groot is quite slow and requires a certain amount of mastery over skills, making it difficult for newcomers to play with him and provide the team with the necessary assistance. Although Groot can create walls to mitigate damage or block routes, it falls short when enemies take up aggressive strategies. His ultimate seems to be the only saving grace in the kit and is only capable of anchoring down enemies for a short time.

Peni Parker is the type of Vanguard where you would need to have a game plan for every different map. You would need to be strategic and coordinate with the whole team to increase the effectiveness of your abilities. The mines can deal a large amount of damage but are also easy to avoid and destroy. This makes it difficult to create fresh approaches with these heroes.

Groot and Peni Parker are great in their places and bloom in cramped maps with multiple choke points.

B-tier and C-tier: A few buffs could be useful

Venom is B-tier in the Marvel Rivals Vanguard tier list (Image via NetEase Games)

Captain America received a few buffs in the Season 1 update for Marvel Rivals. However, he is quite easy to take down if enemies target him during each team fight. Hulk and Venom are still two of the picks that you can make use of during the start of the matches to deal initial damage.

Thor can be used on the battlefield to chase down Strategists and Duelists. However, he needs quite a bit of assistance once the ability kit goes on cooldown. His ultimate carries a lot of value but is easy to dodge and make you vulnerable while activating and aiming it.

Hulk is a true tank but brings the most value to the damage dealers of the team when playing with Iron Man. It is crucial to follow up after the Hulk initiates to ensure that your team does not lose a Vanguard before team fights. Venom shares a similar role but at least has higher mobility that can be used to launch surprise attacks or retreat to safety.

